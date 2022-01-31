Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Share Adorable Holiday Pics With Baby Axel

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are on holiday with their baby boy. Picture: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain/Instagram

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards’ baby boy is enjoying another holiday with his famous mum and dad.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s baby boy is proving to be more of a jet-setter than the rest of us.

The couple flew off for a family holiday to Dubai with five-month-old Axel and Perrie and Alex’s vacay pics are the cutest yet.

The Little Mix star occasionally treats fans to snaps of her baby boy, but the cuteness of her latest photos are on another level.

Perrie Edwards shared the cutest photos of baby Axel. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Perrie Edwards took baby Axel into the sea. Picture: Perrie Edwards/Instagram

Alongside the caption: “You are my sunshine,” Perrie shared a picture of herself with the tot in her arms as they shielded from the sun under an umbrella on the beach.

She also uploaded a picture of Axel looking too adorbs in his pram and snaps of them paddling in the sea.

Bandmate Jade Thirlwall was quick to reply to the photos with a series of crying faces while Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s sister Sairah commented: “Look at him!”

Maya Jama wrote: “Cutest,” while fans filled her comment section with heart-eye emojis.

Alex Oxalde-Chamberlain had a dip in the sea with baby Axel. Picture: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain/Instagram

Alex uploaded snaps of his own, of him and his baby boy strolling through the water, with Axel having a little dip himself.

“My boy,” he captioned it with a blue heart.

Perrie sweetly responded: “My boys.”

