Parklife 2021 Confirmed: Line-Up, Tickets, Dates & All The Details On The Manchester Festival

Parklife is returning in 2021 with a huge line-up. Picture: Getty

Parklife festival 2021 has been confirmed and here are all the details you need to know including the star-studded line-up, when and where the Manchester event is taking place and how to buy tickets.

By Capital FM

Manchester’s Parklife Festival has officially been confirmed to return in 2021, with a very impressive line-up having been announced.

With confirmed artists such as Dave, who will be giving a UK exclusive performance as the headliner, as well as Megan Thee Stallion and AJ Tracey, the impressive line-up is making up for the turn of events last year that saw festivals being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wireless Festival 2021 Confirmed: From Line-Up To New Crystal Palace Location – All The Details You Need

The event is also expected to take place at the end of this year, rather than its usual summer slot.

So, who’s in the full Parklife line-up for Saturday and Sunday? Which dates will Parklife go ahead and how do I get tickets?

Here’s everything you need to know about Parklife 2021…

Dave has been announced as the headline act for Parklife 2021. Picture: PA

When is Parklife 2021?

Parklife 2021 is set to take place in September rather than the usual mid-June timing, to be in-line with England’s current guidelines to follow the roadmap out of lockdown.

The festival will take place on Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12.

Who is on the Parklife 2021 line-up?

Some of the artists who are set to take the stage for Parklife 2021 are:

Dave

Megan Thee Stallion

Skepta

Da Baby

Young Thug

AJ Tracey

Burna Boy

Kaytranada

slowthai

Pa Salieu

Ivorian Doll

Mist

KSI

Mabel

Becky Hill

The full line-up can be seen below.

Where is Parklife 2021 taking place?

Parklife will be returning to its usual location of Manchester’s Heaton Park.

The closest station to Heaton Park is Manchester Piccadilly Station.

Parklife 2021 will take place in Heaton Park, Manchester. Picture: PA

How to buy tickets for Parklife 2021

People who have registered for Parklife tickets will have access to their special presale, which will be available from 10 am on Wednesday, March 24.

However, those who didn’t register will have to wait for the general release tickets which will go on sale from 10 am on Thursday, March 25.

Tickets will be limited to four per person and will be available to buy on Parklife’s official website here.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital