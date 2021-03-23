Wireless Festival 2021 Confirmed: From Line-Up To New Crystal Palace Location – All The Details You Need

Wireless is going ahead in 2021 and the festival is moving to Crystal Palace, but what's the latest on tickets and who's on the line-up?

Wireless Festival has confirmed its return in 2021 and will take place at Crystal Palace Park in South London at the end of summer.

If you already had tickets for the festival which was meant to go ahead in 2020, they will automatically roll over to the 2021 event.

More information on Wireless 2021 is yet to be announced, but here are all the details so far…

When is Wireless 2021?

Wireless has moved to later on in the year and will take place over the weekend of 10 - 12th September.

The festival usually takes place in July but the date has been pushed back in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Early July was too much of a worry for us in the government's timing out of lockdown and we really wanted to ensure Wireless could happen this year," the official statement reads.

Who is on the line-up for Wireless 2021?

The full line-up for this year’s Wireless Festival is yet to be announced, but we’ll update this page as and when more information is shared.

Where is Wireless Festival 2021?

Wireless this year is set to go ahead at Crystal Palace in South London.

In 2019 the festival was held at Finsbury Park in North East London, but event organisers couldn’t make it work in their 2021 plans.

They said in a statement: "Unfortunately we couldn't make it work in Finsbury in September but we can in the beautiful Crystal Palace Park!"

