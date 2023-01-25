Paris Hilton Welcomes First Baby With Husband Carter Reum

25 January 2023, 10:57

Paris Hilton has announced the birth of her first child!
Paris Hilton has announced the birth of her first child! Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Paris Hilton announced the arrival of her baby boy as she becomes a first-time mother, here's what she had to say about the incredible news.

Paris Hilton is a mum!

On Wednesday (January 25), Paris revealed that she and husband Carter Reum had welcomed their first baby together with a surprise announcement on Instagram.

Paris and Carter, both 41, wed in November 2021 in a beautifully lavish ceremony, prior to tying the knot they had been friends for over 15 years!

The couple brought their bundle of joy into the world via the surrogacy route and they seem utterly besotted with the little tot, they are yet to reveal further details regarding the baby's name and date of birth.

Paris broke the incredible news by sharing a close-up shot of the newborn's tiny hands wrapped around her thumb – adorable!

Paris Hilton and Carter have welcomed their first baby together
Paris Hilton and Carter have welcomed their first baby together. Picture: Getty

"You are already loved beyond words," Hilton captioned the post, capping it off with a blue heart emoji.

The post was soon inundated with an outpouring of love and well wishes, with familiar faces appearing in the comments to gush over Paris' news.

Long-time friend Kim Kardashian wrote "So happy for you guys!!!" and pop star Demi Lovato posted "Congratulations sis!!!!".

"a BABY!!!!! congratulations so happy for you both," commented Chrissy Teigen.

The iconic socialite spoke to PEOPLE about becoming a mother, revealing that she and Carter had welcomed a little boy, she said: "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other.

"We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy," the 41-year-old star continued.

Paris has spoken about her plan on becoming a parent in the past, she even revealed last month that she had frozen her eggs ready for IVF treatment in the future.

She revealed to the publication that she began the IVF process in 2020: "We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down.

"We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting," she said.

