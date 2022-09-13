One Direction Fans Recall The Moment The Band Met The Queen

One Direction met the Queen in 2012. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

One Direction met the Queen and members of the royal family on many occasions, and Niall Horan called one particular exchange ‘the most nervous’ he’s ever been.

As the country mourns the death of its longest-reigning monarch, royalists are recalling some of their favourite moments about Her Majesty and among them is the moment pop royalty met actual royalty.

One Direction’s Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik met Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Variety show in 2012 before they performed their single ‘Little Things’.

Later that evening Harry tweeted: “Today, I met the Queen,” following it up with: “Amazing night… Can’t believe it. Night! Xx”.

Niall also took to Twitter to write: “Great evening! Met some legends! Happy to be invited.”

Niall Horan met the Queen again in 2014. Picture: Getty

Harry Niall Zayn and louis meeting the queen via daisy Tomlinson's insta story pic.twitter.com/VMemDX787d — HLNLZ Updates (@hlnlzdaily) September 8, 2022

The Irish pop star was just 20 when he first met Her Majesty – who died on 8th September at her home in Balmoral – and went on to have more than one encounter with her and a few other royal family members.

Talking on Australian TV show Sunrise in 2019, Niall said one particular meeting was “the most nervous I’d ever been.”

He was invited to Buckingham Palace for an Anglo-Irish event in 2014, justifying his anxiousness with: “I mean, to be fair, it is the Queen after all.”

The ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ singer described Her Majesty as “a nice lady,” adding: “I don’t think she’s got it in her to be a bad person, even to (Trump), which says a lot about her.”

One Direction met the royal family on more than one occasion. Picture: Getty

The following day, he posted a photo of himself shaking hands with the Queen on Twitter to share this thanks.

After the news broke on Thursday that the Queen had died, Louis’ little sister Daisy Tomlinson reflected on 1D’s 2012 exchange with her, letting the picture speak for itself with just a red heart beneath it.

Fans have also been sharing the photos on Twitter, pointing out how nervous Niall seemed but also how mature each of the boys looked.

