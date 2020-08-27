One Direction Star Liam Payne Is Letting Fans Ask Him Anything On His Birthday

Liam Payne is letting fans ask him anything on his birthday. Picture: PA / Liam Payne/TikTok

Liam Payne is letting fans ask him anything they like as he marks his 27th birthday – here’s how to get involved.

One Direction star Liam Payne is celebrating his 27th birthday on 29 August, and to mark the occasion he’s throwing a little virtual party after his LP Show on Saturday.

After the live show on Veeps, Liam will be taking to TikTok to chat with fans, promising some ‘birthday surprises’ will be involved too.

The ‘Strip That Down’ singer will be going live on the app at 9.45pm BST.

Telling his 2.2 million followers to get involved, Liam said he’ll be answering “the most-liked comments”.

He’ll naturally be flooded with questions from fans, but first he’ll be putting on a special live show.

A week before the online show Liam told fans on Twitter “next Saturday is going to be unforgettable.”

Great to see @maemuller_ in rehearsals for #TheLPShow yesterday she’s amazing 🙌🏼 Apparently 10 years on I still can’t find the camera though... pic.twitter.com/Wspx8NI0PP — Liam (@LiamPayne) August 20, 2020

The Liam Payne Show Act 2 is on 29th August, when the pop star turns 27 years old.

He’ll also be joined by special guest, singer Mae Muller.

