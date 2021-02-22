Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett React To Being Featured On Saturday Night Live

22 February 2021, 07:10

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett were mentioned in a Saturday Night Live sketch
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett were mentioned in a Saturday Night Live sketch. Picture: Instagram (L); Getty (C); TikTok (R)

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett shared their reactions to social media, after they were name-dropped in a sketch on Saturday Night Live.

Olivia Rodrigo's 'drivers license' has taken the world by storm, spending three weeks at the top of The Official Big Top 40.

Saturday Night Live even dedicated a whole sketch to the song on Saturday, 20 February, as Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page hosted.

> The 'Love Triangle' Drama Between Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett And Sabrina Carpenter Explained

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars shared their reactions to being mentioned in the sketch to social media, with Olivia Rodrigo uploading clips to her 6.5 million Instagram followers, saying "I'm losing my mind a snl sketch ab drivers license omg [sic]".

Joshua Bassett also posted a TikTok, captioned "FRIEND: dude you were on SNL last night!!!," only for him to react as Saturday Night Live cast member, Mikey Day, says "My b**** ex, Gina, is Joshua Bassett".

Regé-Jean Page hosted Saturday Night Live
Regé-Jean Page hosted Saturday Night Live. Picture: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her birthday on the same day as this SNL episode, and took to Instagram to thank her fans, as she posed in front of a banner, saying "thank u all for the birthday wishes! I’m on my adult s*** now it’s crazy!"

> You Can Hear Olivia Rodrigo's 'drivers license' on Global Player Now

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles has opened up about his songwriting process

Harry Styles ‘Tries To Write Music As A Fan’ When Songwriting

Love Island stars are claiming furlough despite raking in millions

Love Island Stars Claiming Furlough Despite Millions In Earnings

Love Island

Gigi Hadid has shared rare pictures with Zayn Malik and baby Khai.

A Glimpse Into Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik’s Family Life As The Model Shares Unseen Pictures Of Baby Khai
Kim Kardashian has filed for a divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Officially Getting Divorced

To All The Boys 4 could have a spinoff in future

Will To All The Boys 4 Happen? Author Jenny Han Reveals Future Plans For Possible Spinoff

TV & Film

What could Jesy Nelson's solo music sound like?

What Could Jesy Nelson's Solo Music Sound Like? From RNB To Ballad Theories

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive