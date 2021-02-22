Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett React To Being Featured On Saturday Night Live

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett were mentioned in a Saturday Night Live sketch. Picture: Instagram (L); Getty (C); TikTok (R)

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett shared their reactions to social media, after they were name-dropped in a sketch on Saturday Night Live.

Olivia Rodrigo's 'drivers license' has taken the world by storm, spending three weeks at the top of The Official Big Top 40.

Saturday Night Live even dedicated a whole sketch to the song on Saturday, 20 February, as Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page hosted.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars shared their reactions to being mentioned in the sketch to social media, with Olivia Rodrigo uploading clips to her 6.5 million Instagram followers, saying "I'm losing my mind a snl sketch ab drivers license omg [sic]".

Joshua Bassett also posted a TikTok, captioned "FRIEND: dude you were on SNL last night!!!," only for him to react as Saturday Night Live cast member, Mikey Day, says "My b**** ex, Gina, is Joshua Bassett".

Regé-Jean Page hosted Saturday Night Live. Picture: Getty

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated her birthday on the same day as this SNL episode, and took to Instagram to thank her fans, as she posed in front of a banner, saying "thank u all for the birthday wishes! I’m on my adult s*** now it’s crazy!"

