Olivia Rodrigo And Zack Bia Have Broken Up

Olivia Rodrigo is reportedly single... Picture: Getty/Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Olivia Rodrigo has split with boyfriend Zack Bia after nearly six months of dating.

Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia have reportedly parted ways after their relationship "fizzled out".

Rumours of the young pair's relationship began to whirr in February, with Olivia, 19, and Zack, 26, first being spotted together in New York in April.

A source revealed to Us Weekly that the pop prodigy and DJ broke up after months of "casually dating", citing that Olivia's work commitments contributed to the demise of their relationship.

The insider told the publication: "Their relationship sort of fizzled. They were casually dating but haven’t spent time together in a while."

Olivia Rodrigo is officially single after six months of dating. Picture: Olivia Rodrigo/Instagram

The source continued to dish on the split: "There were no issues — they both have different work schedules and different friend groups."

Socialite Zack – who also works within the music industry – was seen supporting Olivia from the crowd during her 'SOUR' show in the Big Apple earlier this year.

The pair reportedly never put a label on their romance but decided to call time on the relationship due to distance.

The 'good 4 u' songstress set out on her critically acclaimed SOUR tour in April, which saw her deliver a whopping 48 concerts across North America and Europe – making her understandable very busy!

Zack Bia and Olivia have called it quits. Picture: Alamy

A source told E! earlier this year that Zack and Olivia "hit it off and have been casually hanging out".

"Zack [feels] that Olivia is really down to earth and he loves how low-key she is. It's a good balance between them," they continued.

At the time of writing, both stars are yet to publicly comment on the split.

