Olivia Newton-John Dies Aged 73: John Travolta Leads Tributes To Grease Co-Star

9 August 2022, 10:12

John Travolta shared a heartwarming tribute to Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John after she passed away
John Travolta shared a heartwarming tribute to Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John after she passed away. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hayley Habbouchi

People across the world have been paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who has died aged 73.

Olivia Newton-John has sadly died at the age of 73.

The actress and singer, who soared to fame as Sandy in the 1978 hit musical Grease, passed away in Southern California on Monday morning, her husband John Easterling announced.

How Old Are Britney Spears’ Sons And Where Are They Now?

Dame Olivia’s Grease co-star John Travolta has led the tributes, sharing a heartwarming post to his good friend.

Posting a photo from Olivia’s younger years, John wrote in a touching post: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much."

Olivia Newton-John found fame as Sandy in hit musical Grease
Olivia Newton-John found fame as Sandy in hit musical Grease. Picture: Alamy
John Travolta paid tribute to his late Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John
John Travolta paid tribute to his late Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John. Picture: Getty

“We will see you down the road and we will all be together again," he added, "Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

This comes after Olivia’s husband John Easterling announced his wife’s passing, saying she ‘died peacefully at her ranch in Southern California Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends’.

Olivia had battled breast cancer for over 30 years, although her cause of death was not revealed.

However, a source told TMZ: “After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer."

Olivia Newton-John soared to fame as Sandy in Grease
Olivia Newton-John soared to fame as Sandy in Grease. Picture: Alamy
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta starred in Grease in 1978
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta starred in Grease in 1978. Picture: Alamy

The late star’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi also posted a heartfelt tribute to her mother on Instagram as she shared a series of snaps with Olivia over the years.

Actress Stockard Channing, who played Rizzo alongside Olivia in Grease, said in a statement to PEOPLE: "I don't know if I've known a lovelier human being. Olivia was the essence of summer - her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her. I will miss her enormously."

Our thoughts are with Olivia’s loved ones.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

A new viral pop ballad has hit TikTok

Everyone's Calling This Viral TikTok Song 'The New Drivers License'

Fans have been treated to a new glimpse of After Ever Happy

After Ever Happy’s Hardin & Tessa Are All Grown Up In New Movie Glimpse

Exclusive
Love Island star Ekin-Su's family has said she's related to a rapper and fans think it's Central Cee

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Finally Addresses If She's Related To Central Cee

Gemma Owen is about to make some serious cash...

Gemma Owen Set To Sign Six-Figure Fashion Deal

Jacob Elordi said he fought for Noah to smoke in The Kissing Booth

Jacob Elordi ‘Went To War’ Over His Kissing Booth Character Not Being Allowed To Smoke

Kim Kardashian's ex-boyfriends and ex-husbands

Kim Kardashian’s Ex-Boyfriends And Husbands Before Kanye West – Including Kris Humphries And Ray J

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star