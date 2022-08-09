Olivia Newton-John Dies Aged 73: John Travolta Leads Tributes To Grease Co-Star

John Travolta shared a heartwarming tribute to Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John after she passed away. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hayley Habbouchi

People across the world have been paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who has died aged 73.

The actress and singer, who soared to fame as Sandy in the 1978 hit musical Grease, passed away in Southern California on Monday morning, her husband John Easterling announced.

Dame Olivia’s Grease co-star John Travolta has led the tributes, sharing a heartwarming post to his good friend.

Posting a photo from Olivia’s younger years, John wrote in a touching post: “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much."

Olivia Newton-John found fame as Sandy in hit musical Grease. Picture: Alamy

John Travolta paid tribute to his late Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John. Picture: Getty

“We will see you down the road and we will all be together again," he added, "Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

This comes after Olivia’s husband John Easterling announced his wife’s passing, saying she ‘died peacefully at her ranch in Southern California Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends’.

Olivia had battled breast cancer for over 30 years, although her cause of death was not revealed.

However, a source told TMZ: “After a 30-year cancer journey, she lost her battle to metastatic breast cancer."

Olivia Newton-John soared to fame as Sandy in Grease. Picture: Alamy

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta starred in Grease in 1978. Picture: Alamy

The late star’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi also posted a heartfelt tribute to her mother on Instagram as she shared a series of snaps with Olivia over the years.

Actress Stockard Channing, who played Rizzo alongside Olivia in Grease, said in a statement to PEOPLE: "I don't know if I've known a lovelier human being. Olivia was the essence of summer - her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her. I will miss her enormously."

Our thoughts are with Olivia’s loved ones.

