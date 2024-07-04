Fans Say Taylor Swift 'Born To Be A Star' As Footage Of Her In School Emerges

4 July 2024, 12:58

Footage of young Taylor Swift has emerged
Footage of young Taylor Swift has emerged. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Footage of Taylor Swift at 15 years old has emerged and it has fans saying she was 'born to be a star'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In 2024 you'd have to living under a rock to not know about the global pop star that is 34-year-old Taylor Swift, but 19 years ago we'd forgive you if you'd never heard of her.

At her high school Hendersonville High in 2005, when she was just 15 years old, Taylor was already making a name for herself - which is no surprise since she released her debut album at 16 years old.

Footage from the 'Karma' singer at her old school in Tennessee has resurfaced nearly two decades later and it has fans saying she was born for a star.

Taylor Swift is currently on The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift is currently on The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

In a video that has surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, Taylor's school mates are heard gushing about her music.

"My dad's really impressed with your music, he wanted me to tell you that," one of her fellow students told her, adding: "He said you sound like you're like 25."

The clip also shows a young Taylor rocking low rise jeans and kitten heels as she strutted into school with an iced coffee.

"I just got my report card back and I got straight A's. I'm really happy," Taylor is heard saying as she writes on a whiteboard with her classmate.

The footage is believed to be from a documentary made about the then-rising star titled Taylor Swift: A Place in This World (TV Movie 2006).

Swifties are rightly obsessed with this resurfaced footage with them taking to the comments to show their love for Taylor.

One wrote: "Tall, Blonde, Skinny low rise jeans, heels, iced coffee, pretty, smart AND talented, oh she was born to be a star."

Other's said, "She has been slaying hard her entire life" and another penned, "she's always been such a queen omg".

