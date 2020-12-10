Niall Horan, Yungblud And Lewis Capaldi Have The Celebrity Friendship Of Dreams

Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi and Yungblud are all good friends. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan not only has a bestie in fellow pop star Lewis Capaldi, but the duo are also good friends with Yungblud and it’s a celebrity triangle we have no choice but to Stan.

When Niall Horan, 27, posted on his Instagram Stories to show off his parcel from Yungblud, 23, real name Dominic Harrison, of his latest album ‘Weird’ it had us thinking about the surprisingly normal friendship a lot of stars have in the pop industry.

Niall is also best pals with Lewis Capaldi, 24, and the two had an entire tour planned together before Covid came along and ruined all our lives.

Adding even more star quality to such an enviable friendship, Lewis is also close friends with Yungblud.

Lewis and the ’11 Minutes’ singer bumped into each other at the Grammys at the start of 2020 and their hilarious antics immediately took over the entire interview with Hollywire who was chatting to Lewis at the time.

As soon as Lewis saw Yungblud he grabbed him in for a hug (remember those?) for a debate about Billie Eilish’s claim that people who wear Vans “have small d**** energy.”

Before being moved along the red carpet Yungblud told Lewis “love you!”

Later on that night Lewis reunited with best pal Niall for a karaoke session at an after party where they stood on top of the bar with Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to belt out One Direction’s ’Steal Your Girl’ – a vid we’ve since lost count of how many times we re-watched.

Yungblud wasn’t there to join in on the wild collab but his brief interaction with Lewis earlier on in the evening was enough to melt our hearts.

Meanwhile, Lewis and Niall have been best friends for a few years already, admitting in a friendship test for Glamour they often meet for a drink after Niall was one of the first artists to reach out and congratulate him on his success.

With representation from three out of four of the UK’s nations, we’re wondering why these three haven’t formed a band already.

