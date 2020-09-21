Niall Horan Jokes He’ll ‘Strip’ If Album Streams Triple In 4 Months

Niall Horan promised he'll strip if streams of his latest album triple in four months. Picture: Getty / Twitter

Niall Horan promised he’d perform a strip tease at the start of the year if his single ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ hit 100 million streams, but fans are still waiting.

Niall Horan’s fans dropped him a tweet to remind him he promised to strip if ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ hit 100 million Spotify streams, after noticing it surpassed 200 million earlier this month.

After telling fans the deal only lasted a week and is now defunct, he’s got a new proposition for his loyal followers.

WATCH: Niall Horan Is Miley Cyrus's Biggest Fan As He Covers Midnight Sky

If streams of his latest album, ‘Heartbreak Weather, triple’ within four months, Niall assured that would be a feat which would certify “a strip”.

'Heartbreak Weather' is Niall's second album. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

However, at this point we’re not sure if he’s joking.

Reminding the former One Direction star of the deal he made at the start of the year, one fan tweeted: “Niall you owe us something. Don’t forget. Just a gentle reminder,” with a screenshot of his reply to a fan that 200 Spotify streams of ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ would be celebrated with a strip tease.

Eight months on and Niall insisted: “Yeh the deal only lasted a week, not nearly a year hahaha.”

So when another fan asked, “what else can certify a strip sir? [sic],” Niall wrote back: “If HBW streams tripled in about four months ahahahah.”

Yeh the deal only lasted a week, not nearly a year hahaha — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 21, 2020

If HBW streams tripled in about 4 months ahahahah — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 21, 2020

A third fan assured him his fans can easily take on the challenge: “Okay let’s do this, promise if we succeed that we get the strip!”

The Irish pop star then quickly reminded everyone he was referencing the album, not just the single.

Niall’s fandom have of course already made it their mission.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Niall Horan News