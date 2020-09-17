WATCH: Niall Horan Is Miley Cyrus's Biggest Fan As He Covers Midnight Sky

Niall Horan has always been a huge fan of Miley Cyrus and now he's covered her iconic track, Midnight Sky, using both piano and guitar showing off his endless talents.

Niall Horan shows love to Miley Cyrus and her track 'Midnight Sky'. Picture: Twitter @NiallOfficial/ PA

The 27-year-old is open about his massive love for Miley's music, talking and posting about her often, and whilst chilling on live in his lounge, he decided to give his own little rendition.

Niall said: "I'll tell you what song I'm absolutely obsessed with at the moment, is Midnight Sky."

He began to play the chords and sing along to the chorus, and fans in the comment section was loving how much the former One Direction star was piling on praise for Miley.

Fans wrote, "he's obsessed with Miley" and "such a fan" and if he's chosen to stan anyone, we must say he's chosen well.

Niall Horan and Miley Cyrus fans love seeing the singer's appreciation. Picture: Twitter @NiallOfficial

Only last week did he praise Miley on Twitter for a performance she gave of the song, getting a message back from the lady herself with a kiss emoji.

We can't help but let our imaginations run away with us and wonder what a collaboration between the duo would sound like.

Niall has always been one of the most supportive artists of women in the industry, often speaking out to gush over Taylor Swift, his pal Selena Gomez, Maggie Rogers, Ariana Grande, BLACKPINK.

You name them, Niall is there, front and centre raising them up and generally enjoying the incredible pop they serve to us- what can we say, he's a man of great taste!

A true stan!

