Niall Horan Responds To Pictures With New Girlfriend Amelia Woolley After Fan Implies He Looks Tired

4 August 2020, 10:22 | Updated: 4 August 2020, 17:47

Niall Horan responded to a fan who asked if he'd been sleeping
Niall Horan responded to a fan who asked if he'd been sleeping. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan reassured fans paparazzi pictures don’t capture every movement, after photos of him with girlfriend Amelia Woolley were published on Monday.

Niall Horan and girlfriend Amelia Woolley were photographed walking home from Sunday brunch this weekend in pictures published on Monday, and one photo of the new couple had a fan asking the ‘Heartbreak Weather’ singer if he’d been sleeping.

Seemingly caught unawares, Niall looked momentarily wide-eyed in one of the pictures as he strolled along with his girlfriend.

Niall Horan And Girlfriend Amelia Woolley Pictured On Romantic Dinner Date For The First Time

“Niall have you been sleeping?” They tweeted alongside a crying emoji.

Niall Horan was seemingly caught unawares by the paps
Niall Horan was seemingly caught unawares by the paps. Picture: Niall Horan/Twitter
Niall asked fans to consider 'all the other movements in between' the paparazzi pictures
Niall asked fans to consider 'all the other movements in between' the paparazzi pictures. Picture: Niall Horan/Twitter

But the pop star was quick to reply, explaining paparazzi photos don’t capture every movement, such as smiling or hand movements.

He replied: “By the looks of a picture taken at about 1/15 second shutter speed, NO.”

And when another fan asked, “why do people analyse everything,” Niall explained the pap pictures in more detail.

He wrote back: “If a paparazzi picture is taken at 1/15 shutter speed, what about all of the over movements in between the pictures eg: normal walking, smiling, hand movements, eye movements??”

Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley are keeping their relationship low-key
Niall Horan and Amelia Woolley are keeping their relationship low-key. Picture: Amelia Woolley/Snapchat

Niall and Amelia were pictured walking back from restaurant Fiume in Battersea on Sunday, with one adorable photo capturing Amelia with her arms around her boyfriend’s waist.

The new couple are thought to have begun dating during lockdown, after meeting a few months before.

