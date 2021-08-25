Niall Horan And Lizzo Just Made Us All Fangirl With Their NSFW Interview

By Capital FM

Niall Horan and Lizzo sent fans into meltdown after catching up with each other on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Niall Horan and Lizzo have a beautiful friendship as it is, but fans were treated to some extra special content from the pair after they caught up on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

While the former One Direction star was guest-hosting, he was joined by the ‘Juice’ songstress and it’s safe to say fans haven’t stopped talking about it since!

The ‘Slow Hands’ hitmaker and Lizzo gifted us with not only 15 minutes of their hilarious back-to-back one-liners, but their harmless flirting was the cherry on top.

Lizzo dubbed it the ‘sexiest call I’ve ever been on’ before Niall swiftly agreed as they carried on into a seriously engaging conversation.

Lizzo joined Niall Horan on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Picture: @lizzobeeating/Instagram

The ‘Heartbreak Weather’ star even made a joke about marrying each other while they played a game called ‘Are We Compatible’.

It wasn’t long before fans expressed just how much they were in awe of the pair, taking their comments to Twitter.

“Please I am absolutely in love with both Niall and Lizzo,” shared one fan.

Fans were living for the Niall Horan and Lizzo video. Picture: Alamy

I love Hizzo but forget then I love Niall and lizzo there laughs are hilarious — Julia- 26 days until i see H (@xKissableStyles) August 25, 2021

lizzo and Niall horan are actually the best duo to exist ever — caroline (@badmanhalo) August 25, 2021

“Lizzo and Niall are actually the best duo to exist ever,” wrote another.

One even made reference to Lizzo’s friendship with Niall’s former bandmate Harry Styles, adding: “I love Lizzo but forget then I love Niall and Lizzo there laughs are hilarious [sic].”

Ok, so we’re all in agreement that we want to be part of this friendship, too?!

