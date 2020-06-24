Niall Horan Fans Want To Know Whose Legs Were In The Background Of His Instagram Post

Niall Horan's Instagram Story had fans asking about the legs in the background. Picture: PA / instagram

Niall Horan has sent his fanbase into meltdown yet again, this time over a pair of mystery legs in the background of his Instagram Story.

Niall Horan is known for interacting with his fans on Twitter, but he’s stayed noticeably silent around the many tweets asking who was in the background of his Instagram Story on Tuesday evening.

As the One Direction star showed off his delicious-looking takeaway meal, eagle-eyed followers noticed a pair of legs sat in the background.

The Reason Niall Horan Doesn’t Have Any Tattoos

The mysterious guest of Niall also had on a pair of black trainers, and fans are taking it upon themselves to get to the bottom of it.

Niall Horan posted a video of his takeaway, with a pair of legs in the background. Picture: Niall Horan/Instagram

“Whose legs are those Niall? Who is she?” One fan straight-up questioned the singer on Twitter.

Mysterious legs – whether the same or another person’s – were spotted in the background of another Instagram Stories post Niall uploaded last week and fans had the same response.

“Niall, whose legs are those?” One fan quizzed.

“Aren’t those someone’s legs in the background at the right?”

Investigating even further, one fan looked at the number of plates on the table and wondered whether Niall had a secret 1D reunion, but we can only dream!

Who's are those legs Niall? Who is she? 🤓



P.S. check the highlighted part 😔 pic.twitter.com/BDDoSFsxva — N_L_L_H_Z_1D (@NLLHZ1D2) June 24, 2020

Um niall whose leg is that.. ya know what don't answer it😳 pic.twitter.com/1L26nM0xLO — ♡ (@nadyaazhrrr) June 24, 2020

Niall was supposedly by himself the last few weeks but he posted a story today where we can see 7 plates + a person’s arm/leg (can’t tell) + shoes AND OT5 is in London so here i go again 🤡🤡

Im thinking Niall Harry Louis Liam Zayn + two people but who? pic.twitter.com/QF2loLASC8 — Nigel 🍉 ◟̽◞̽ (@tpwkgiralmighty) June 24, 2020

Fans are keen to find out if Niall is dating anyone, after asking him on whether he’s been dating Killing Eve actress Jodie Comer.

One recent interaction had the Irish pop star in hysterics after one follower claimed they’d ‘confirmed’ he’s dating Jodie.

After claiming on Twitter they had evidence Jodie is the One Direction star’s new girlfriend due to a similar ring they both have, Niall wrote back: “Confirmed?”

He also made sure to add a string of laughing emojis to fully dispel the rumour.

> Download Our App For All The Latest One Direction News