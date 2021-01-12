Niall Horan Helped Rising Star JC Stewart Write His New Single

Niall Horan helped JC Stewart write his new single. Picture: Getty

Niall Horan continues to prove he’s one of the nicest guys in showbiz, offering a helping hand to new artist JC Stewart when he was working on his new single.

Rising star JC Stewart, 23, just released his new single ‘Break My Heart’ and in a viral TikTok he explains how Niall Horan gave him a helping hand in the creative process.

Niall is known to be an excellent songwriter, getting stuck in to the process all the way through One Direction and as well when he launched his first two solo albums.

JC Stewart teamed up with Niall Horan to write his single 'Break my Heart'. Picture: JC Stewart/Instagram

So after his BFF Lewis Capaldi worked with new artist JC Stewart, Niall also got in touch.

JC explained in a TikTok he’s always wanted to be a singer-songwriter and was lucky enough to land a job helping Lewis write his Number 1 album.

He was then followed by Niall on Instagram and they “ended up writing a song together”.

Niall always supporting up and coming artists I 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/SES2IRZQQO — saloni (@flickersangel) January 11, 2021

That song was JC’s new release ‘Break My Heart’ and if you listen closely to the lyrics you can hear the ‘Heartbreak Weather’ singer’s influence.

In a chat with the Hype Magazine JC spoke a little more about working with Niall, saying they came together over Zoom during lockdown to develop the track and it’s quickly building a fanbase of its own.

JC released the song and its music video on 8 January and it’s fast gaining a lot of views on YouTube.

