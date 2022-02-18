Niall Horan Falls ‘Extremely Ill’ During Flight To LA And Thanks Staff For 'Taking Such Good Care'

Niall Horan was taken ill on a flight to LA. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Niall Horan told fans he fell ‘extremely ill’ during a flight on Thursday.

One Direction star Niall Horan, 28, fell severely ill during a flight to LA this week, but was taken care of by the staff on hand.

After touching down he took to Twitter to thank the staff on the plane for ‘taking such good care’ of him.

Niall didn’t disclose what happened and is yet to share an update on how he’s feeling, but fans have been inundating his Twitter feed with well-wishes.

Niall Horan was taken ill on Thursday during a flight. Picture: Getty

“Thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me,” he wrote on Thursday, adding a red heart emoji.

“Hope you’re feeling better now,” one person replied.

“I hope you feel better soon Niall Rest Up and Relax take care of yourself Love You [sic],” another wrote.

“Hope you’re feeling better! Can’t imagine what it’s like to be ill on a plane,” replied a third.

Niall fell ill the day before his appearance on RTE’s Late Late Show, during his flight into LA.

thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me. ❤️ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) February 17, 2022

Lookin forward to seeing this fella again this evening (& Ryan too of course) 🥰



👋🏼 @NiallOfficial pic.twitter.com/eP0BxtsmTB — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) February 18, 2022

However, he was clearly feeling better in time for Friday night’s show, as the show’s host Ryan Tubridy confirmed the ‘Heartbreak Weather’ singer would be joining them live from LA.

“Lookin forward to seeing this fella again this evening (& Ryan too of course),” he captioned a throwback photo with the 1D icon.

Days prior, he joined Shawn Mendes at the Super Bowl to watch the game and the iconic half-time performance.

