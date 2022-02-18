Niall Horan Falls ‘Extremely Ill’ During Flight To LA And Thanks Staff For 'Taking Such Good Care'

18 February 2022, 17:12

Niall Horan was taken ill on a flight to LA
Niall Horan was taken ill on a flight to LA. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Niall Horan told fans he fell ‘extremely ill’ during a flight on Thursday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One Direction star Niall Horan, 28, fell severely ill during a flight to LA this week, but was taken care of by the staff on hand.

After touching down he took to Twitter to thank the staff on the plane for ‘taking such good care’ of him.

Shawn Mendes & Niall Horan Friendship Timeline From Duetting To Being Supportive AF

Niall didn’t disclose what happened and is yet to share an update on how he’s feeling, but fans have been inundating his Twitter feed with well-wishes.

Niall Horan was taken ill on Thursday during a flight
Niall Horan was taken ill on Thursday during a flight. Picture: Getty

“Thank you to the staff on that @British_Airways flight. I was extremely ill and they took such good care of me,” he wrote on Thursday, adding a red heart emoji.

“Hope you’re feeling better now,” one person replied.

“I hope you feel better soon Niall Rest Up and Relax take care of yourself Love You [sic],” another wrote.

“Hope you’re feeling better! Can’t imagine what it’s like to be ill on a plane,” replied a third.

Niall fell ill the day before his appearance on RTE’s Late Late Show, during his flight into LA.

However, he was clearly feeling better in time for Friday night’s show, as the show’s host Ryan Tubridy confirmed the ‘Heartbreak Weather’ singer would be joining them live from LA.

“Lookin forward to seeing this fella again this evening (& Ryan too of course),” he captioned a throwback photo with the 1D icon.

Days prior, he joined Shawn Mendes at the Super Bowl to watch the game and the iconic half-time performance.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The real-life people that inspired the Inventing Anna cast

The Inventing Anna Cast: Are All The Characters Based On Real People?

Lizzo's new show drops next month

Lizzo Dropped The Trailer For 'Watch Out For The Big Grrrls' & We Already Can't Wait

Who is Inventing Anna about & who is Anna Delvey?

Who Is Inventing Anna About? The Lowdown On The Real Anna Delvey

The O2 Arena has been wrecked by the storm

London's O2 Arena Has Been Ripped Open By Storm Eunice

Olivia Rodrigo is reportedly single

Olivia Rodrigo Has Reportedly Split From Boyfriend Adam Faze

Joe Alwyn has been dating Taylor Swift for three years

Who Is Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn? All The Facts From Net Worth To Acting Roles

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star