Niall Horan Revives Hannah Montana Bop For Bedroom Covers Debut

17 March 2023, 10:03

Niall Horan shared a Hannah Montana rendition for his Bedroom Covers debut
Niall Horan shared a Hannah Montana rendition for his Bedroom Covers debut. Picture: Global
Niall Horan is giving us the ‘Best Of Both Worlds’ at Capital HQ!

Niall Horan blessed us with a striking performance of an absolute throwback and Hannah Montana classic as he made his ‘Bedroom Covers’ debut.

Setting the bar for the brand-new series, the former One Direction star lent his melodic vocals and guitar playing to the intro song of the Disney classic TV series, ‘Best of Both Worlds’.

Niall Horan On Why He's Nervous For Fans To Hear 'The Show'

If you’re like us, you were singing along with every single word!

Niall Horan covered a Hannah Montana classic for Bedroom Covers
Niall Horan covered a Hannah Montana classic for Bedroom Covers. Picture: Global

The bedroom first set the scene for the wave of nostalgia as it was decorated with an array of posters including Miley Cyrus’ character Hannah Montana, as well as some other huge throwback TV shows, films and bands.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air featured on the wall as well as British group Steps, Irish boyband Westlife and American boyband NSYNC.

It goes without saying that the bedroom wouldn’t be complete without Niall’s fave football club, Derby County FC, who he has supported his whole life.

Niall Horan's Bedroom Covers had us nostalgic
Niall Horan's Bedroom Covers had us nostalgic. Picture: Global
Niall Horan with the Capital Breakfast team
Niall Horan with the Capital Breakfast team. Picture: Global

Fans had been gearing up to watch Niall’s performance after we teased a clip on Twitter earlier on in the week without dropping too many hints about what the video would be about.

It didn’t take long for fans to connect the dots from the posters and guess that a Hannah Montana cover could be on the cards.

It’s safe to say they’re more than ecstatic about the Niall X Hannah crossover, with many rushing to the comments to share how much they love his spin on the Disney classic.

