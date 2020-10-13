Niall Horan Fans In Tears As His Song ‘Black And White’ Is Used In All My Life Soundtrack

13 October 2020, 12:58

Niall Horan’s song ‘Black and White’ is part of the emotional new movie, All My Life.

The trailer dropped for new film All My Life on Monday and the soundtrack for the emotional new film is Niall Horan’s ‘Black and White’ from his second album ‘Heartbreak Weather’.

The romantic song details a couple’s love story and contains apt lyrics for the new film, such as:

Yeah, I see us in black and white

Crystal clear on a star lit night

In all your gorgeous colours

I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life

Niall Horan's 'Black and White' features on the All My Life soundtrack
Niall Horan's 'Black and White' features on the All My Life soundtrack. Picture: Universal Pictures / Getty

Niall’s fans are loving the fact his song has been picked for the soundtrack of the film, with one person writing: “So this movie used Black and White by Niall Horan and Harry Shum Jr is starring in it..... this is automatically an academy award winner. I don't make the rules.”

Another tweeted: “I watched this for Niall's B&W but this movie looks amazing. Can't wait!”

“A ROMANTIC MOVIE TRAILER WITH BLACK AND WHITE BY NIALL HORAN PLAYING IN THE BACKGROUND IS WHAT I NEEDED TO CRY TO TODAY SO THANK YOU [sic],” declared another.

All My Life is about a true love story, following Solomon Chau (played by Harry Shum Jr) and Jenn Carter (Jessica Rothe), as their relationship goes from strength to strength before Sol’s health starts to rapidly deteriorate.

All My Life is based on a true story
All My Life is based on a true story. Picture: Universal Pictures

Their seemingly perfect relationship is interrupted when Sol is diagnosed with liver cancer and is told he doesn’t have much time left to live.

But the couple don’t let the news ruin the time they have left and get married in front of all their friends and family, learn dance routines, and watch sunsets at the beach together.

It’s definitely one to bring the tissues to!

