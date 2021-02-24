NHS App Could Be Converted Into Covid Vaccine Passport

24 February 2021, 10:45

The NHS Covid app could be converted into a vaccine passport
The NHS Covid app could be converted into a vaccine passport. Picture: Getty

The NHS Covid-19 app could be made into vaccine passports to prove if people have had the jab or have a negative test result.

By Kathryn Knight

The government is reportedly considering allowing businesses to demand to see people’s NHS Covid app to ensure staff and customers are at low risk of being infectious.

Michael Gove will lead a review into how coronavirus vaccine passports could potentially work, after ministers previously deemed them discriminatory.

Should You Book A Holiday For Summer 2021 Outside The UK?

Downing Street wants people to have the option of showing either their vaccination status or the results of a Covid test.

The NHS Test and Trace app
The NHS Test and Trace app. Picture: Getty

In this way, it wouldn’t penalise people who are unable to be vaccinated due to health reasons.

Speaking about the concept during a visit to a south London school on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK had “never thought in terms of having something that you have to show to go to a pub or a theatre".

He added there were "ethical issues" about the role of government "in mandating… or banning people from doing such a thing".

The government is reviewing whether the NHS app could become a kind of passport
The government is reviewing whether the NHS app could become a kind of passport. Picture: Getty

The review’s findings are set to be available before the final stage of lifting England’s national lockdown on 21 June.

At the moment the NHS app is being used as part of the Test and Trace system, identifying whether people have been in contact with someone who’s tested positive and therefore need to isolate.

It also alerts people to the coronavirus risk in their postcode district and allows people to input symptoms to see if they need to order a coronavirus test.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Zendaya and Tom Holland had a hilarious exchange on Instagram.

Tom Holland & Zendaya Hilariously Prank Fans Over Spider-Man 3’s New Title

TV & Film

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Ellie Goulding is pregnant with her first baby

Pregnant Ellie Goulding Shares First Stunning Photos Of Baby Bump

Primark is set to reopen its doors in the next few months.

Primark Reveals Exact Date It Will Reopen After Lockdown

Harry Styles lands a spot on best dressed list

Harry Styles's 'Delightful' Fashion Sense Lands Him A Spot On Best Dressed List

Ellie Goulding is pregnant with her and Caspar Jopling's first child

Ellie Goulding Is Pregnant With Her & Husband Caspar Jopling's First Child

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive