Should You Book A Holiday For Summer 2021 Outside The UK?

23 February 2021, 12:39 | Updated: 23 February 2021, 12:42

Should you book a holiday for summer 2021?
Should you book a holiday for summer 2021?
Is booking a holiday for the summer outside of the UK wise, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines England's roadmap out of lockdown- but nothing yet is certain.

Summer holidays are the top of everyone's agenda after Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined key dates to ease England out of COVID-19 lockdown and revealing by the summer there could be an end to social distancing altogether, rejoice!

Or is it?!

June 21st is officially the date the nation has its sights set on, but does this mean you should be booking a summer getaway to another country and is it likely you will be able to go?

Let's take a look at what has been said so far...

Here’s When Nightclubs In England Could Reopen Again Under New Lockdown Exit Plan

Currently, all non-essential travel is banned and there is still a long way off before people will be able to move about with ease.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News a review will be published on 12 April into international travel before holidays can resume.

There has also been talk about 'vaccine passports' to allow those who are protected against COVID-19 to travel, but nothing to put this in action has yet been put in place.

Flight companies reported a soar in bookings for sunny spots in Europe this summer despite the fact there is no certainty as to whether anyone will be able to move between countries.

It is also not known what the quarantine rules either in England, or in other countries will be in the summer of 2021.

The government and scientists are also waiting to know how effective the vaccine is against the South African and Brazilian variant of the virus.

Matt Hancock continued on to say: "If the vaccine works well against them, then we can be much more relaxed about international travel."

"If the vaccine doesn't work against them, then that will be much, much more difficult."

So, many people are taking the risk to book a summer getaway, but there is no certainty as to whether they will be going ahead just yet!

