Here’s When Nightclubs In England Could Reopen Again Under New Lockdown Exit Plan

Nightclubs could reopen in England from June 21. Picture: Getty

Nightclubs and indoor events such as theatre performances could resume as normal from June in England, if Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown goes to plan.

By Kathryn Knight

The government have announced their step by step guide to exiting the coronavirus lockdown in England over the coming months and it looks like nightclubs will be the last to open, but at least there is a plan for them to resume.

England's Steps Out Of Lockdown: A Complete Guide

Nightlife across the world has been put on hold for a whole year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but summer 2021 holds a lot of hope for a return of the party scene.

Nightclubs will be the last to reopen in the government's exit plan out of lockdown. Picture: Getty

When will nightclubs reopen in England?

Nightclubs and theatres could be allowed to reopen in England on 21 June, subject to a number of conditions.

Those conditions include:

- Infection rates remaining low

- The vaccine roll out continuing reduce hospitalisations and deaths

- The infection rates do not risk a surge in hospital admissions

- Risks aren’t changed by new variants

Nightclubs have remained shut since March 2020. Picture: Getty

It will be the first time nightlife staff have welcomed customers inside their doors since March 2020, except for those who adapted their business last year to function as bars with table service.

The same plans are in order for theatres, which could reopen from 17 May with outdoor performances.

Boris Johnson hopes from June 21 all legal limits on social contact can be removed.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital