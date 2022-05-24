Netflix Fans Can’t Get Over This Huge Plot Flaw In Senior Year

24 May 2022, 12:25

Fans have spotted a huge plot hole in Netflix's Senior Year
Fans have spotted a huge plot hole in Netflix's Senior Year. Picture: Netflix
Netflix fans all have spotted the same plot hole in Senior Year starring Rebel Wilson.

Senior Year on Netflix is the latest film to have movie fans talking as the teen rom-com has been getting all the praise online since its release.

The film stars Angourie Rice as 17-year-old Stephanie, who falls into a coma just before prom night after having a cheerleading accident and ends up waking up 20 years later, with the older Stephanie played by Rebel Wilson.

As gripping as the plot is, fans have noticed one huge plot hole and following online discussions, we can’t unsee it.

*Major spoiler alerts ahead!*

Rebel Wilson stars as Stephanie Conway in Senior Year
As you’ll know if you’ve watched the film, fellow cheerleader and basically Stephanie’s high school enemy, Tiffany, have an ongoing feud and are fighting about all things prom; from after parties to who will win the title of prom queen.

Tiffany goes on to take it upon herself to sabotage their final cheer routine before prom, making sure the other cheerleaders don’t catch Stephanie when falling in a stunt, causing her to fall into a coma.

And nobody seems to bat an eyelid that the incident is much more catastrophic than is being made out by the plot.

Picking up on this, one fan tweeted: “The worst part about Senior Year on Netflix is that no one got in trouble for attempted murder.”

Fans have discovered a major flaw in the plot of Senior Year
Netflix fans noticed a huge plot hole in Senior Year
Another fan reviewed the plot, tweeting: “Senior Year on Netflix was just incredibly unfunny and boring. Tried too hard and skipped over a blatant attempted murder like it was just a big old LOL.”

“I thought the end of #SeniorYear Tiffany was going to admit she attempted to murder Stephanie and maybe do a little jail time. But I guess a big cheer scene made more sense,” added another.

In conclusion, I think we can all agree a little police enquiry or jail time for Tiffany would’ve made more sense!

