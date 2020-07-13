Body Found In Search For Missing Glee Star Naya Rivera In Lake Piru

Naya Rivera went missing during a boating trip with her son
Naya Rivera went missing during a boating trip with her son. Picture: Getty

A body has been found in the search for Glee star Naya Rivera around Lake Piru where she went missing last Wednesday.

Authorities have found a body in the area Glee star Naya Rivera went missing on Wednesday when her boat was seen drifting at Lake Piru, north-west of Los Angeles.

Lea Michele Deletes Twitter Following Naya Rivera Disappearance

The body has not yet been confirmed to be the 33-year-old actress, with a press conference being held later today, where people are expecting authorities to confirm it is that of Naya.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced they found a body on their Twitter account, writing: "A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake."

Her son, 4, was found asleep on board and told police they went swimming but his mother did not return, with Naya's lifejacket found on the boat along with the child.

Extensive search parties held by friends and family as well as authorities have been underway ever since the actress went missing.

She is feared to have drowned in a 'tragic accident' and there are no suspicions she took her own life.

