Inside The 'Nativity!' Tik Tok Trend – The Kids Are All Grown Up

29 November 2021, 16:59

Inside the 'Nativity!' Tik Tok trend
Inside the 'Nativity!' Tik Tok trend. Picture: Tik Tok/Ellie Coldicutt
The cast of 'Nativity!' aren't kids anymore! Get in the Christmas mood and watch their throwback videos on Tik Tok.

Can you believe that Nativity! came out over a decade ago?

The festive musical comedy hit theatres all the way back in 2009, and if you want to feel extra old then seeing how grown the cast is in these Tik Toks will do the trick!

The hit Christmas flick went on to produce three more films under the franchise – let's take a look at the Tik Tok trend that has everyone feeling nostalgic....

Nativity! came out eleven years ago and the kids are so grown up!
Nativity! came out eleven years ago and the kids are so grown up! Picture: IMDB

If you don't remember the box office hit, the festive film follows a teacher injecting some life into the school's Nativity play!

Nativity! boasted a large cast of primary school students, many of which are all now in their early twenties – and they look so different!

The likes of Ellie Coldicutt and Krista Hyatt, who portrayed students Beth and and Becky respectively, took to the video platform to show off their 2021 glow ups!

As Christmas approaches the cast are getting excited about the movie getting screened on our TV's this holiday season.

Krista wrote with her Tik Tok video: "Not long until you get to see Becky and all the bad b's on tv again [sic]."

The actress danced along to the original song from the soundtrack 'She's The Brightest Star', proving that she remembers every last step!

She captioned the clip: "Who's ready?" – we are, Krista!

Ellie, who now runs fashion brand Elrosé clothing, gave us a 'Then & Now' moment over on her profile, giving a throwback to her big scene to then reveal what she looks like today!

She looks every part the twenty-something as she lip-synced along to 'Sparkle & Shine', just like she did all those years ago!

The caption read: "The OG sparkle and shine glow up."

Nativity! fans in the comments couldn't contain their excitement, with one user writing: "All the children from Nativity are coming forward now and I'm LIVING FOR ITTTT."

Who else is getting nostalgic?

