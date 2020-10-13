Nando's Launch Plant Based 'Chicken' Alternative & Veggies Everywhere Are Celebrating

Nando's launch plant based meat alternative. Picture: Nandos

Nando's has announced it's launching a plant-based chicken burger for the first time and non-meat eaters are celebrating they can finally dig in to a wider menu as if it's the real thing!

Nando's has announced it's launching a plant-based 'chicken' burger made from pea protein and non-meat eaters everywhere are celebrating they'll be able to get the full experience for the first time ever!

The chicken restaurant has announced it is adding the meat free option, called The Great Imitator, to cater to the increasing numbers of 'flexitarian' aiming to cut down their meat intake.

The pea protein product will be served as four strips, grilled to order, and are available as part of the Burgers, Pittas and Wraps menu at the restaurant.

Nando's say: "This plant-based alternative tastes so much like our famous PERi-PERi chicken, even the biggest Nando’s fan will find it hard to tell the difference."

People will be able to choose their desired level of spice as they would with their usual Nando’s order.

The meat alternative is available in burgers, pittas and wraps. Picture: Nandos

However, there does seem to be one catch- as the new plant-based product will be cooked on the same grills as the chicken, so therefore may not appeal to those who don't eat meat as it isn't strictly meat-free.

To find out more about The Great Imitator, visit Nando's, and it's available right now!

