Why Have The 2023 MTV EMAs Been Cancelled?

19 October 2023

The 2023 MTV EMAs have been cancelled
The 2023 MTV EMAs have been cancelled. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The MTV EMAs have been cancelled for 2023 just days after they revealed their line-up of performers – here’s why.

The 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards show, which saw the likes of Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and SZA nominated, have been cancelled. The channel have confirmed, 'voting is continuing and the winning artists will receive their MTV EMA Awards.'

The awards show had been due to take place in Paris in November, with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Pink Pantheress and more huge artists set to perform. Sabrina Carpenter, Renee Rapp, Rema and Ozuma had also been listed as performers.

MTV EMA’s social media accounts had continued to post about the awards ceremony just hours before the news emerged.

However, the event has been cancelled, being called off just weeks before. Here's what we know so far.

The MTV EMAs have been cancelled for 2023
The MTV EMAs have been cancelled for 2023. Picture: Getty

Why have the MTV EMAs been cancelled?

The MTV EMAs have been cancelled due to security concerns over the ‘volatility of world events’, organisers have confirmed.

In a statement to Sky, MTV’s parent company Paramount said: "Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.

"The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning."

Sam Ryder meets Taylor Swift at the EMAs

Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV EMAs. Picture: Getty

When will the MTV EMAs take place?

The MTV EMAs will now not take place until November 2024, MTV's parent company Paramount reportedly confirmed in their statement to Sky.

Whilst the show itself won't go ahead, voting will resume and the nominated artists will still receive their awards.

Have the MTV EMAs been postponed?

The 2023 MTV EMAs haven't been postponed, instead they've been cancelled altogether due to concerns over security amid the current state of the world.

The show had only recently unveiled their full line-up of nominations and performers days before deciding to cancel the entire event.

