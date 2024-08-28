The Capital Weekender Live In Ibiza With Greggs: Times, How To Listen And More

On Air Now
28 August 2024, 17:04
This Friday we're bringing the party to Ibiza with our sister station Capital Dance and the Capital Weekender.
From 4pm on Friday Capital Dance will be live in Ibiza with Greggs, taking over the iconic Café Mambo, where we've got the hottest line-up of DJs; Jax Jones, Jodie Harsh, Kelli-Leigh, Adelphi Music Factory, Campbell and MistaJam.
Keep the music going as Kem Cetinay takes over on the Capital Weekender on Capital from 7pm live in Ibiza.
It's going to be yet another incredible weekend of dancing!
Here's all the info you need to know:
Capital Dance Live In Ibiza with Greggs will be taking place on Friday.
Kem Cetinay will take over the decks on the Capital Weekender from 7pm.
We're taking over Ibiza's iconic Café Mambo.
Friday 30th August on Capital Dance
Friday 30th August on the Capital Weekender
It's free! Just turn up at Café Mambo from 4PM.
Capital Dance live in Ibiza will be live-streamed on Global Player from 4PM (BST) on Friday.
Listen to Capital Dance live in Ibiza Global Player from 4PM (BST) on Friday.
From 7pm, listen to Capital on Global Player where Kem Cetinay wil be on the Capital Weekender.