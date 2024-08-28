The Capital Weekender Live In Ibiza With Greggs: Times, How To Listen And More

We're taking over Ibiza. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

This Friday we're bringing the party to Ibiza with our sister station Capital Dance and the Capital Weekender.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

From 4pm on Friday Capital Dance will be live in Ibiza with Greggs, taking over the iconic Café Mambo, where we've got the hottest line-up of DJs; Jax Jones, Jodie Harsh, Kelli-Leigh, Adelphi Music Factory, Campbell and MistaJam.

Keep the music going as Kem Cetinay takes over on the Capital Weekender on Capital from 7pm live in Ibiza.

It's going to be yet another incredible weekend of dancing!

Here's all the info you need to know:

Dates:

Capital Dance Live In Ibiza with Greggs will be taking place on Friday.

Kem Cetinay will take over the decks on the Capital Weekender from 7pm.

Location:

We're taking over Ibiza's iconic Café Mambo.

Lineup and Set Times:

Friday 30th August on Capital Dance

4:00pm | MistaJam

4:30pm | Campbell

4:50pm | Adelphi Music Factory

5:15pm | Kelli-Leigh

5:45pm | Jodie Harsh

6:15pm | Jax Jones

Friday 30th August on the Capital Weekender

7pm | Kem Cetinay

Tickets:

It's free! Just turn up at Café Mambo from 4PM.

How to watch:

Capital Dance live in Ibiza will be live-streamed on Global Player from 4PM (BST) on Friday.

How to listen:

Listen to Capital Dance live in Ibiza Global Player from 4PM (BST) on Friday.

From 7pm, listen to Capital on Global Player where Kem Cetinay wil be on the Capital Weekender.