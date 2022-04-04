Get To Know Singer Eddie Benjamin: All The Facts You Need To Know About The ‘Weatherman’ Singer

On Air Now
4 April 2022, 17:37 | Updated: 4 April 2022, 21:07
Eddie Benjamin is the pop star you need to know about.
You may have heard ‘Weatherman’ by Eddie Benjamin, or you may have seen him hanging out with Justin Bieber, or you may have even seen one of his many TikToks, but one thing's for sure – he's the name you need to know right now.
‘Weatherman’ is taking the music industry by storm and is currently Record of the Week on Capital – you can watch his interview on the Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill below – so we’re getting to know Eddie a little better.
Here’s everything you need to know about the rising pop star of the moment…
Eddie is an Australian singer-songwriter who lives in LA, California.
Despite being the young age of 20 years old, he’s already written songs for some huge artists such as Meghan Trainor and Shawn Mendes.
Recently he joined the one and only Justin Bieber on tour for his Justice arena tour. Justin is a long-time mentor of Eddie's, with the young star calling the pop icon ‘like a big brother’ in an interview with Euphoria magazine last year.
He’s also good friends with Sia, who he says is ‘like a mum to me’.
Eddie’s currently dating Fallout actress Maddie Ziegler after years of being close pals.
Eddie is from Australia, which is where he shot to fame at just 16 years old when he started producing for some massive stars.
Eddie’s song ‘Weatherman’ is one of his biggest tracks right now, but you may also have heard ‘Speechless’, ‘Diamond Eyes’, ‘Emotional’ and his stunning cover of ‘Back to Black’ by the iconic Amy Winehouse.
He said of the incredible cover: “I used to listen to it all the time and have always loved Amy Winehouse as an artist. I also grew up with this black baby grand piano and would always play that song on it, so to do a fully recorded version with live instruments was a really cool experience.”
Eddie does have Instagram! You can follow him @eddiebenjamin where he’s fast growing hundreds of thousands of followers.
Eddie’s racked up over a million likes on TikTok thanks to his videos of his live performances – you can follow him @eddiebenjamin.
