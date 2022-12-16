Molly-Mae Hague Fans Call For Tommy Fury To Propose As Couple Enjoy Surprise Babymoon

The couple will soon be parents to a baby girl. Picture: Social media

Molly-Mae Hague fans have begged for Tommy Fury to finally get down on one knee after the pair enjoyed their babymoon over the weekend.

The loved-up couple enjoyed a final mini-getaway in Bath before their baby girl arrives over Christmas.

Molly is currently eight months pregnant and has been documenting her pregnancy online for her followers - and now fans are desperate for her and Tommy to take the next step.

She revealed that Tommy surprised her with the mini staycation, driving her down from their home in Cheshire.

But after the Love Island stars shared pictures from their romantic adventure, there was only one question on everyone's mind: When's he popping the big question?

Molly-Mae Hague Hints At Due Date As She Prepares To Give Birth To Baby Girl

Tommy shared four images from the trip to his 4.3M Instagram followers, beginning with one of him in front of his black Mercedes-Benz SUV.

It was followed by a snap of the glowing couple kissing in a selfie and a picturesque shot of Bath city centre.

The final image showed the lovebirds posing in a mirror selfie in at their accommodation.

Molly could be seen cradling her baby bump as the pair relaxed in their comfies.

Tommy and Molly-Mae posing for a mirror selfie. Picture: Social media

One person commented on the boxer's post: "Tommy when are you proposing."

Another Instagram user added: "Marry her ffs."

A third person asked: "Why haven't you put a ring on it yet?!?! Sheesh!"

Molly previously admitted that she was looking forward to becoming Tommy's wife, saying: "I’d like a ring soon, please… at some point."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital