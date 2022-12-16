Molly-Mae Hague Fans Call For Tommy Fury To Propose As Couple Enjoy Surprise Babymoon

16 December 2022, 12:21

The couple will soon be parents to a baby girl.
The couple will soon be parents to a baby girl. Picture: Social media

Molly-Mae Hague fans have begged for Tommy Fury to finally get down on one knee after the pair enjoyed their babymoon over the weekend.

The loved-up couple enjoyed a final mini-getaway in Bath before their baby girl arrives over Christmas.

Molly is currently eight months pregnant and has been documenting her pregnancy online for her followers - and now fans are desperate for her and Tommy to take the next step.

She revealed that Tommy surprised her with the mini staycation, driving her down from their home in Cheshire.

But after the Love Island stars shared pictures from their romantic adventure, there was only one question on everyone's mind: When's he popping the big question?

Molly-Mae Hague Hints At Due Date As She Prepares To Give Birth To Baby Girl

Tommy shared four images from the trip to his 4.3M Instagram followers, beginning with one of him in front of his black Mercedes-Benz SUV.

It was followed by a snap of the glowing couple kissing in a selfie and a picturesque shot of Bath city centre.

The final image showed the lovebirds posing in a mirror selfie in at their accommodation.

Molly could be seen cradling her baby bump as the pair relaxed in their comfies.

Tommy and Molly-Mae posing for a mirror selfie.
Tommy and Molly-Mae posing for a mirror selfie. Picture: Social media

One person commented on the boxer's post: "Tommy when are you proposing."

Another Instagram user added: "Marry her ffs."

A third person asked: "Why haven't you put a ring on it yet?!?! Sheesh!"

Molly previously admitted that she was looking forward to becoming Tommy's wife, saying: "I’d like a ring soon, please… at some point."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the Christmas tunes you could possibly want

Christmas Pop Playlist: Songs To Get You In The Festive Mood

Features

Kim wished Mason a happy birthday.

Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Photo Of Mason Disick To Mark His 13th Birthday

The Christmas movies and TV shows to get you in the festive mood

7 Christmas Movies & TV Series To Keep You Feeling Festive

Britney says travelling helps her mental health

Britney Spears Reveals How She Has Found 'Peace' In Her Mental Health Amid Family Feud

The ultimate quiz for Rihanna fans

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Rihanna’s Most Iconic Lyrics?

Match the iconic movie quote to the Christmas film!

QUIZ: Can You Match The Famous Quote To The Christmas Film?

Features

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star