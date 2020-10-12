Molly Mae Hague Brands Italian Food 'Grim' Whilst On Third Holiday & Faces Backlash

12 October 2020, 10:17

Molly Mae Hague is not impressed with Italian food
Molly Mae Hague is not impressed with Italian food. Picture: Instagram @mollymaehague

Molly Mae Hague has voiced her disappointment with Italian food during another getaway to Venice, branding the country's food 'shocking'.

Love Island star Molly Mae Hague has faced backlash after branding Italian food 'shocking' and 'grim' after heading on what is her third summer holiday of the year to Venice and voicing her disappointment with the country's cuisine.

Molly-Mae Hague Urges Followers To Notice Changes In Their Body After Skin Cancer Scare

Love Island's Molly Mae Hague brands Italian food 'shocking'
Love Island's Molly Mae Hague brands Italian food 'shocking'. Picture: Instagram @mollymaehague

Molly Mae, 21, took to Instagram to let her 4.8 million followers know she is less than impressed with the Italy, who is famous for its food's selection including an ice cream she branded 'grim'.

She wrote: "I absolutely loved Venice but one thing I will say about Italy in general...The food is actually shocking?"

"So controversial I know but I've been a lot of times now to different parts and I've tried a lot of different restaurants and I'm always so disappointed."

"It's meant to be the home of pizza and pasta and I really can't see how! Strange."

"Even this ice cream was grim."

Fans have taken to Twitter to brand her opinion 'nonsense' and laugh at her writing off the entire country's food scene after having a few meals she didn't like.

One wrote: "Eh sorry what Molly Mae?! Absolute nonsense."

Another said: "love molly mae but her questioning that pizza and pasta is good in Italy after going to touristy areas where the food is known for being sh**e has half wounded me for no reason."

Molly Mae Hague fans criticise her take on Italian food
Molly Mae Hague fans criticise her take on Italian food. Picture: Twitter/ @rxchz

The influencer also recently took a trip to Milan where she scooped up designer clobber for her giveaway which quickly went viral online, where we're assuming she was also left side eyeing at the food on offer.

Serving some serious sass in a mic drop moment, Molly Mae also served her own 'how it started, how it's going' with her and Tommy, laughing that 'everyone though it was fake'.

Fair play, guys!

