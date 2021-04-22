Molly-Mae Hague Hires 24-Hour Security At Apartment As She ‘Doesn’t Feel Safe Anywhere’

22 April 2021, 10:23

By Kathryn Knight

Molly-Mae Hague is paying hundreds on a security system at her apartment block to make her feel safer.

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague said she “doesn’t feel safe anywhere anymore” after fearing the address of her flat where she lives with boyfriend Tommy Fury was shared amongst a number of brands.

The 21-year-old said someone even turned up at her front door after travelling five hours to her local area and driving around looking for the flat.

Molly-Mae Hague said she doesn't feel safe at home anymore
Molly-Mae Hague said she doesn't feel safe at home anymore. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury live together in Cheshire
Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury live together in Cheshire. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

She said during a YouTube video: "I'm not sure I've mentioned this before but I now have to pay a lot of money a month for an extremely high security for the apartment.

"I had a few incidents, I just don't really feel safe anywhere anymore. I didn't feel safe in our last apartment, I don't really feel safe here.

"I don't really feel safe anywhere anymore because I just feel like no matter how much you try and keep your life private, when you're in the public eye your life is never private."

Molly-Mae said one person turned up at her door after driving five hours to her town
Molly-Mae said one person turned up at her door after driving five hours to her town. Picture: Molly-Mae Hague/Instagram

While boyfriend Tommy was away in the US she redid the entire security plan for a whole month and there will now be a permanent security car outside her apartment so she knows she's "100 per cent safe".

She added that she appreciates receiving PR packages but reckons one company shared her address with multiple others.

Molly-Mae continued: “I’m sure you wouldn't like it if people knew where you guys lived and I never want to sound like I am complaining, it's just one of those situations that are hard to explain."

The couple are currently living in Cheshire while they search for their dream home to buy.

