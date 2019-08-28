Mist Shooting: 'So High’ Rapper Wounded In ‘Armed Robbery’ At Portugal Villa

Mist was shot during an 'armed robbery' in Portugal. Picture: instagram

Rapper Mist has been shot.

Mist was rushed to hospital after being shot during an ‘armed robbery’ in Portugal, according to reports.

The 27-year-old, whose real name is Rhys Thomas Sylvester, was staying in a luxury villa in the Quinta do Lago resort in the Algarve.

It’s been reported that he had his passport, phones and jewellery stolen during the violent burglary.

The incident took place at around 10pm local time on Tuesday night.

Mist was staying with two friends who told police that two or three men committed the alleged break-in.

Police have not made any official comment yet about the incident.

Stars including AJ Tracey have tweeted messages of support to the rapper.

Not3s posted: “Prayers go out to my bro, Mist! Everyone keep him in your thoughts today.”

Yungen wrote: “Prayers for Mist. I hope he’s good.”

Prayers go out to my bro, Mist! Everyone please keep him in your thoughts today🙏🏾 — Not3s (@Not3sofficial) August 28, 2019

Prayers for Mist. I hope he’s good 🙏🏽 — Yungen (@YungenPlayDirty) August 28, 2019

Mist is currently number 20 in the Big Top 40 chart with his song ‘So High’ which features Fredo.

He had been staying in Portugal since the beginning of August when he flew out to perform at the Afro Nation Festival.

During an interview at the event, he said: "It's been a beautiful experience, really nice.

"I've missed my flight back a couple of times so it must have been good.

"It wasn't intentional. That's all I can say for the camera."

