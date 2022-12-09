Mimi Webb's Journey From TikTok Sensation To The Jingle Bell Ball Stage

9 December 2022, 15:20

Mimi Webb is performing again at the Jingle Bell Ball
Mimi Webb is performing again at the Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Mimi Webb is returning to the Jingle Bell Ball for another jaw-dropping performance, here's her journey from TikTok sensation to Baller!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mimi Webb is set to take Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard by storm once again as her rising star shows no signs of stopping!

At just 22 years old, Mimi has already carved out a seriously impressive career and her bops just never stop coming – we can't wait to see what hits she brings to The O2 stage.

The pop star first emerged on TikTok back in 2020 and it's been a whirlwind couple of years since, here's the journey that brought Mimi to the #CapitalJBB...

Mimi's music career began on social media
Mimi's music career began on social media. Picture: Alamy

Mimi Webb's music first blew up on TikTok

The power of TikTok helped music lovers discover Mimi's incredible singing and writing chops, with the star first gaining traction back in 2020.

Mimi made a name for herself with her first songs 'Before I Go', 'I'll Break My Heart Again', and 'Reasons' but with 2021 came a breakthrough in a big way!

Mimi Webb started releasing music in 2020
Mimi Webb started releasing music in 2020. Picture: Mimi Webb/Instagram

'Good Without' put Mimi on the map

Everyone was paying attention to the young singer-songwriter when she released 'Good Without' in March 2021, you couldn't scroll through TikTok without hearing this tune everywhere!

The bop blew up on the platform, causing it to amass nearly a million streams in just two days – that's the impact of Mimi's talent!

She followed up the hit with 'Dumb Love' and '24/5', all of which hailed from her first EP 'Seven Shades of Heartbreak'.

Mimi Webb is dominating the pop world
Mimi Webb is dominating the pop world. Picture: Mimi Webb/Instagram
Mimi blew everyone away with her vocals at the the 2022 Ball
Mimi blew everyone away with her vocals at the the 2022 Ball. Picture: Alamy

Mimi Webb celebrated her breakout year at the Jingle Bell Ball 2021

What better way to round out her year of success than with a performance at the UK's biggest Christmas party?

Mimi made her Jingle Bell Ball debut last year and delivered an awe-inspiring set to 16,000 fans at The O2, she proved that she had unparalleled stage presence as she sang the aforementioned hits '24/5' and 'Good Without'.

She even dueted with Tom Grennan on a little festive number, 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' – we can't wait to see what she has in store for us this year!

Mimi rounded out 2022 with an unforgettable set
Mimi rounded out 2022 with an unforgettable set. Picture: Alamy
Mimi and Tom got us all on that festive vibe at last year's Ball
Mimi and Tom got us all on that festive vibe at last year's Ball. Picture: Alamy

Mimi is gearing up for the release of her debut album

Of course, with all the chart-topping tunes, Mimi has been working on her first-ever album!

Mimi undoubtedly dominated music this year with the catchy revenge anthem 'House On Fire', which got everyone excited for an LP...

She finally announced her self-titled studio record 'Amelia' earlier this year, and it will be dropping in March 2023! The album will feature the angsty tune that we've all had on repeat this year as well as 'Ghost of You' – aren't we lucky!

Mimi returns to the Jingle Bell Ball in 2022

On Saturday 10 December 2022, Mimi is making her second performance at the #CapitalJBB after a mind-blowingly exciting year for the young talent.

With the success of 'House On Fire' and the excitement brewing her first album, fans can't wait to see what Mimi brings to The O2 stage for the second year in a row!

