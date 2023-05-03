Mimi Webb And Finneas Join Musical Forces On A New Song

3 May 2023, 16:45

Mimi Webb and Finneas dropped a song
Mimi Webb and Finneas dropped a song. Picture: Getty

Mimi Webb and Finneas have collaborated on the new song 'Last Train To London'!

Mimi Webb has partnered with none other than Finneas for her most recent single – what a pop powerhouse pairing!

The 22-year-old songstress has had quite the year thus far having released her debut studio album in March to rave reviews, and now one of her 'Amelia' tracks has been reimagined.

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Last week, Mimi announced mid-concert that 'Last Train To London (I Won't Look Back)' would be the third single from her record, revealing to a live crowd that she enlisted the help of the famous musician and producer.

Mimi Webb's Diamonds Have Their Own Security...

Mimi Webb has released another single from 'Amelia'
Mimi Webb has released another single from 'Amelia'. Picture: Getty

She shared that the track had been reworked by Finneas – who famously produces his sister Billie Eilish's work – and he even plays piano on the new version of the track too.

Mimi announced the collaboration during the final night of her debut tour at London's Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, she called Finneas a "legend" and one of her "favourite producers in the world".

The 'Good Without' singer had nothing but words of adoration for her fellow musician, she sang his praises with a speech on the night: "He produced the incredible Billie Eilish albums. An absolute legend, and I love him."

Finneas produced Mimi Webb's latest song
Finneas produced Mimi Webb's latest song. Picture: Getty

The star spoke about how their song came to be, she told the audience: "So I sent it over to him and I was like, 'Is there anything you want to do to it?'"

She continued to tease the crowd with the exciting news: "So, he listened to the song, and we're releasing a version of it with him on Friday!"

The new version of 'Last Train To London (I Won't Look Back)' dropped on April 28 and fans instantly took to social media to praise the collaboration – what a duo!

