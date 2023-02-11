Exclusive

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Mimi Webb's million-dollar look at the BRIT Awards needed its own security, watch the exclusive interview...

Mimi Webb wore some serious jewels at the BRITs... no wonder why she needed her very own security guards at the award show!

Whilst the 22-year-old walked the red carpet she chatted with Capital's very own Rio Fredrika about her incredible ensemble, revealing that the look was a last-minute decision.

Mimi undoubtedly looked like a million dollars, but it soon became clear that her accessories came in at quite a high price too.

She said to Rio: "These diamonds are very, very expensive."

Mimi Webb dazzled in diamonds. Picture: Getty

Mimi spoke about her look to Rio Fredrika on the red carpet. Picture: Global

"I honestly can't believe I'm wearing them right now," the pop sensation continued, "I feel very honoured."

She paired the diamond necklace and earrings with a svelte black floor-length gown with cut-out detailing – she looked drop-dead gorgeous!

The look was utterly bejewelled as the dress also featured embellishments around the bodice, Mimi finished off the look with a slicked-back half-up-half-down do.

