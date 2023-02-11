Exclusive

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

11 February 2023, 21:26 | Updated: 11 February 2023, 21:34

Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Mimi Webb's million-dollar look at the BRIT Awards needed its own security, watch the exclusive interview...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mimi Webb wore some serious jewels at the BRITs... no wonder why she needed her very own security guards at the award show!

Whilst the 22-year-old walked the red carpet she chatted with Capital's very own Rio Fredrika about her incredible ensemble, revealing that the look was a last-minute decision.

Watch our full interview with Mimi Webb at The BRITs 2023 on Global Player

BRIT Awards 2023: The Full List Of Winners

Mimi undoubtedly looked like a million dollars, but it soon became clear that her accessories came in at quite a high price too.

She said to Rio: "These diamonds are very, very expensive."

Mimi Webb dazzled in diamonds
Mimi Webb dazzled in diamonds. Picture: Getty
Mimi spoke about her look to Rio Fredrika on the red carpet
Mimi spoke about her look to Rio Fredrika on the red carpet. Picture: Global

"I honestly can't believe I'm wearing them right now," the pop sensation continued, "I feel very honoured."

She paired the diamond necklace and earrings with a svelte black floor-length gown with cut-out detailing – she looked drop-dead gorgeous!

The look was utterly bejewelled as the dress also featured embellishments around the bodice, Mimi finished off the look with a slicked-back half-up-half-down do.

Watch the 'Red Flags' singer's red carpet interview with Capital on Global Player.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

Hot On Capital

The full list of BRITs 2023 winners

BRIT Awards 2023: The Full List Of Winners

News

Harry Styles won Song Of The Year at The Brit Awards 2023

Song Of The Year At The BRITs 2023: Every Track Nominated & Who Won

Events

Harry Styles shouted out One Direction during his BRITs winning speech

Harry Styles Thanks One Direction Bandmates During The BRITs 2023 Winning Speech

Events

Sam Smith turned heads at The BRIT Awards 2023

Sam Smith Rocks Inflatable Latex Suit At The BRITs 2023

Events

Harry Styles turned heads at the BRITs

Harry Styles Brings Flower Power To The BRITs Red Carpet

News