Millie Bobby Brown’s Stranger Things BFF Noah Schnapp Posted The Cutest Birthday Message On Her 19th

20 February 2023, 12:36

Millie Bobby Brown's BFF Noah Schnapp posted a sweet Instagram carousel for her 19th birthday
Millie Bobby Brown's BFF Noah Schnapp posted a sweet Instagram carousel for her 19th birthday. Picture: Getty/Noah Schnapp/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Noah Schnapp called Millie Bobby Brown his ‘partner in crime for life’ on her 19th birthday.

Millie Bobby Brown turned 19 on 19th February and Noah Schnapp was among the stars posting adorable birthday tributes to the Stranger Things star.

“Happy birthday to my partner in crime for life. I love you so much,” he wrote alongside a bunch of photos of them together.

Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out As Gay In Sweet TikTok Video

He started the carousel with a black-and-white picture of them seemingly between takes on Stranger Things 4, in which Noah plays Will Byers and Millie plays Eleven.

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp became best friends on set of Stranger Things
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp became best friends on set of Stranger Things. Picture: Getty
Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown have been best friends for years
Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown have been best friends for years. Picture: Noah Schnapp/Instagram

There was also a cute snap of the pair at a restaurant together and a heart-melting one of them as youngsters at one of their first red carpet events, with a baby-faced Millie holding up two cartons of chips and Will beaming with a carton of his own in hand.

The fourth snap was of the duo napping side by side on a private jet, no doubt on their way to a Stranger Things-related event on the other side of the world.

Millie celebrated her 19th birthday at Beauty & Essex in LA, posting a photo from her celebrations of herself dancing in the middle of a crowd with disco balls glistening above her.

She rocked a gem-encrusted bralet and black high-waisted shorts for the glamorous night out, topping off her look with winged eyeliner and smokey eyeshadow.

Co-star Jamie Bower commented: “Yes Mils.”

Millie’s boyfriend Jake Bongiovi had a cute birthday post for his girlfriend too, writing alongside a bunch of photos: “Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams. I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core.”

Jake included some candid snaps of his girlfriend including a too-cute pic of their puppy as she bathed the dog in the kitchen sink.

The couple have been together since summer 2021, staying strong ever since and keeping fans invested with frequent PDA posts on social media.

