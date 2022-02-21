Millie Bobby Brown Fans Are Commenting The Same Thing On Her Latest Insta

Millie Bobby Brown went blonde to celebrate turning 18. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown sported a blonde wig as part of her birthday celebrations, and fans think she looks just like two other celebrities.

Millie Bobby Brown turned 18 over the weekend, leaving Stranger Things fans shook at how fast she’s grown up!

To celebrate her milestone birthday, Millie switched up her look and ditched her natural brunette locks for a blonde wig.

The Eleven actress posted a string of selfies from the evening, alongside boyfriend Jake Bongiovi who matched her with blonde hair too.

Millie Bobby Brown with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Since the Instagram upload, fans have been saying Millie looks like Doja Cat or Olivia Rodrigo in the photos.

“Is this millie bobby brown? doja cat?? olivia rodrigo??? [sic]” One person tweeted.

“is this millie bobby brown, olivia rodrigo, or doja cat???” Questioned another fan.

“I literally thought this pic of millie bobby brown was doja cat for a quick second,” declared a third.

Millie Bobby Brown was told she looked like Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat in her birthday photos. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Fans mistook Millie Bobby Brown for Olivia Rodrigo [pictured]. Picture: Getty

Fans commented saying Millie Bobby Brown also looked like Doja Cat [pictured] in her birthday photos. Picture: Alamy

Millie’s boyfriend Jake also shared the snaps to his own profile, and Millie sweetly replied: “endless love.”

The Netflix actress seemingly celebrated her birthday with a party, as her comments were filled with messages from fellow celebrities including Jamie Bower saying they had their ‘dancing shoes at the ready.’

Paris Hilton wrote: “Loves it” and ex TOWIE star Jess Wright, whose family Millie is super close with, wrote: “Insane.”

Co-star Noah Schnapp meanwhile shared a throwback video of him and Millie dancing with their pals.

