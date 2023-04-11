Millie Bobby Brown Is Engaged To Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

11 April 2023, 11:50

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are engaged
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are engaged. Picture: Getty/Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, revealing the news with an adorable black-and-white Instagram post.

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, and Jake Bongiovi, 20, are getting married after nearly three years together!

The Stranger Things actress announced the news on Instagram on 11th April with a black and white photo of them together in which they look on top of the world by the milestone.

An emotional Millie shows off her diamond ring in the snap while Jake held his arms around her shoulders.

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

She sweetly captioned it with lyrics from Taylor Swift's 'Lover': "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are so loved up
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are so loved up. Picture: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Fans were quick to flood her post with their congratulations, with one writing: "Where did the time go?!"

"No, cause this is so ARGH!" said another, as a third replied: "Congratulations my favourites. Love this so so much."

Jake also shared some adorable photos from the proposal, writing in his upload: "Forever," with a white heart emoji.

The actor popped the question on a sun-soaked getaway, with the pictures looking like they were taken on a paradise island.

Millie Bobby Brown and now-fiancé Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and now-fiancé Jake Bongiovi. Picture: Getty

Millie aptly wore white for the big moment, opting for a lace dress which was perfect for the occasion.

The couple started dating in summer 2021 and often share relationship updates on social media, proving they've been loved up since day one.

Fans and their fellow celebrities are over the moon for the young couple.

