Millie Bobby Brown X Converse: Stranger Things Star Unveils Epic Collaboration Millie By You

Millie Bobby Brown has teamed up with Converse. Picture: Converse / Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown has turned her talents to trainer design after teaming up with Converse.

Stranger Things’ Eleven actress Millie Bobby Brown is launching a Converse collection of her very own titled Millie By You, after her character’s epic 80’s style caught everyone’s eye in the new Netflix season.

Millie, 15, is the brand’s youngest collaborator and has designed a collection under the theme of whales and ocean life.

The actress shared a sneak-peek at the new designs with her 21.1 million Instagram followers, holding up a number of colourways of the high-tops, including yellow, mint, pale pink, and colourful sea life patterns.

Converse unveiled the news on their Instagram a few days ago, with Millie describing the venture as: “One of the most exciting parts of designing this is that I get to do it with my fans… To choose the colours and material and print for the shoes was really specific and special to me.”

The collection, of 10 colourways, drops on 11th July and already fans are looking forward to getting their hands on the unique designs.

“Umm who else can’t wait for 11th July?” Replied one person, as another said: “Your style is so good oh my god.”

“Those designs are so cute omg!” Added a third, before a fourth commented: “Oh my God Millie you have your own merch I’m so proud of you.”

Shoppers can also tailor their shoe to their own unique taste, as the shoes come with customisable laces, foxing, eyelets, and logos.

