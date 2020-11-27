Miley Cyrus Addresses Infamous VMAs Controversy In Plastic Hearts Track 'G-String'

27 November 2020, 12:35

Miley Cyrus addresses past controversies on 'G-String'
Miley Cyrus addresses past controversies on 'G-String'. Picture: Plastic Hearts/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus's 'Plastic Hearts' is finally upon us and the singer addresses her past controversies including her famous VMAs performance with Robin Thicke.

Miley Cyrus's long waited seventh album, 'Plastic Hearts', has finally arrived and the singer doesn't shy away from addressing her many controversies throughout her lengthy career and fans are here for it.

The record contains nothing but bangers and it's track 'G-String' where Miley hints at some of her best known dramatic moments.

Miley Cyrus Explains The Emotional Meaning Behind 'High' Lyrics

The 28-year-old dives head on into her personal life which has been splashed across the internet for all to see since she was just a teenager starring as Hannah Montana on Disney.

In G-String, Miley sings about perhaps her best known 'scandal' (depending on how you look at it) when she took to the VMA stage with Robin Thicke in a flesh coloured thong, shocking many around the world, hitting the headlines back in 2013.

Miley sings: "There are layers to this body/ Primal sex and primal shame/."

"They told me I should cover it/ So I went the other way/ I was tryin’ to own my power/."

"Still I'm tryin’ to work it out/ And at least it gives the paper somethin’ they can write about…"

Hinting further about the era many look back on with raised eyebrows, Miley also says in the song:

"Yes, I've worn the golden g-string/ Put my hand into hellfire."

"I did it all to make you love me and to feel alive."

In the first track she released from the record, 'Midnight Sky', Miley also sings about her name constantly appearing in the media, this time about her relationship with Caitlynn Carter just months after ending her marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus at the 2020 VMAs
Miley Cyrus at the 2020 VMAs. Picture: Getty

She sings: "See my lips on her mouth, everybody's talking now, baby."

If we've learnt anything from Miley's era, it's that she genuinely doesn't care what people think about her, or her life.

Oh, that and she's a super talented rock goddess we could only ever dream of becoming.

BRB, playing the album on repeat for the forseeable future.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Miley Cyrus News

More News

See more More News

Beverley Callard's husband revealed.

Who Is Beverley Callard’s Husband? Who Is I’m A Celebrity Star Married To?

Jesy Nelson missed The Search final and the EMAs

Where Is Jesy Nelson From Little Mix?

Miley Cyrus' song 'High' has some emotional lyrics

Miley Cyrus Explains The Emotional Meaning Behind 'High' Lyrics

Harry Styles had a sweet message for fans on Thanksgiving

Harry Styles Had A Very Sweet Message For Fans On Thanksgiving

Zara McDermott responds to intense backlash over weight loss

Zara McDermott Hits Back At 'Irresponsible' Weight Loss Criticism Online

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has lots of solo projects in the works

Each Of Little Mix Star Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Solo Projects Outside Of The Band

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes announced The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Teases Something "Very Special" Ahead Of The Best of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Exclusive
Dua Lipa helped throw a birthday party for Miley Cyrus

WATCH: Dua Lipa Throws A Birthday Party For Miley Cyrus

Exclusive
Billie Eilish spoke about filming 'Therefore I Am' music video

WATCH: Billie Eilish Shares Behind-the-Scenes Information From 'Therefore I Am' Video

Exclusive
Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards imagine calling Harry Styles for a collaboration

WATCH: Little Mix Reenact Hiring Harry Styles To Feature On 'Breathe'

Exclusive
Anne-Marie spoke about writing songs with Niall Horan

WATCH: Anne-Marie Talks About Working With Niall Horan In The Studio

Exclusive
HRVY hinted at a relationship with Strictly's Maisie Smith

WATCH: HRVY Says "Who Knows?" About A Relationship With Strictly's Maisie Smith