Miley Cyrus Explains The Emotional Meaning Behind 'High' Lyrics

Miley Cyrus' song 'High' has some emotional lyrics. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus’ new album ‘Plastic Hearts’ is the record she says she ‘was born to make’ and one of the songs, ‘High’, has some very honest lyrics – some of which have fans thinking it's about her ex Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus has just dropped ‘Plastic Hearts’ and has already spilled on where her inspiration for a lot of the new songs like ‘High’ came from – and, seriously, it deserves a Grammy nom.

The 28-year-old wrote ‘High’ with legendary producer Mark Ronson and the lyrics show Miley poured her heart into this one.

Miley Cyrus wrote 'High' with Mark Ronson. Picture: Getty

Whether it’s about her failed marriage to husband Liam Hemsworth, her brief fling with Kaitlynn Carter, or her on-off relationship with Cody Simpson – who she recently split from – Miley said the song was born after a heartache.

From the lyrics and their meaning to what Miley has said about the song, here’s everything you need to know about her new song ‘High’.

Who is Miley Cyrus singing about on ‘High’ and what do the lyrics mean?

Miley hasn’t yet revealed who ‘High’ is specifically about, but we know she’s been working on her new album for a few years so it could be inspired by any one of her relationships during that time.

However, the lyrics: "And I think about eventually you're holdin' me / And dancin' to the record like a movie scene" have some fans thinking it's about her ex-husband and boyfriend of 10 years Liam as they famously met and started dating during their film The Last Song, where they quite literally fell in love in a movie scene.

During her Backyard Session with Apple Music, Miley explained how the song came about.

She said: “I called Mark and I said ‘If I don’t call you, I’m gonna call someone that I shouldn’t, can you be in the studio in an hour?’ and I need to put my focus, my obsessiveness on this person into art rather than into action.”

Mark Ronson, who co-wrote the song, called it “one of the most beautiful vocals/melodies I’ve ever recorded.”

What are the lyrics to Miley Cyrus’ ‘High’?

Here are the complete lyrics to Miley’s song ‘High’…

[Verse 1]

Sometimes I get a little too hurt

Got my mind goin' places it ain't wanna go

Sometimes I get a little too low

And I can't see myself through the fire and smoke

And you, like a neon light

Shinin' through a door that I can't keep closed

And you, like a rolling stone

Always buildin' cities on the hearts that you broke

[Chorus]

And in my head, I did my very best saying goodbye, goodbye

And I don't miss you but I think of you and don't know why

I still feel high

I still feel high

[Verse 2]

Sometimes I stay up all night

'Cause you don't ever talk to me in my dreams

And I think about eventually you're holdin' me

And dancin' to the record like a movie scene

[Chorus]

And in my head, I did my very best saying goodbye, goodbye

And I don't miss you but I think of you and don't know why

I still feel high

I still feel high

[Bridge]

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

Sometimes I get a little too hurt

Got my mind goin' places it ain't wanna go

[Chorus]

And in my head, I did my very best saying goodbye, goodbye

And I don't miss you but I think of you and don't know why

I still feel high

I still feel high

[Outro]

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

I still feel high

