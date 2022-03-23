Miley Cyrus Cancels Show After Her Plane Is Struck By Lightning

23 March 2022, 11:57

Miley Cyrus has spoken openly about the scary moment
Miley Cyrus has spoken openly about the scary moment. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Miley Cyrus assured fans she was safe after an incident with her plane getting caught in a lightning storm, causing an emergency landing that led to the cancellation of a show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Miley Cyrus has shared an inside look into a scary moment when her plane was struck by lightning as she made her way to a festival performance.

The 29-year-old star was travelling with family and friends to Paraguay to put on a show at the capital’s Asunciónico Festival, she subsequently had to axe her set after the terrifying incident.

Miley Cyrus Shades Kim Kardashian’s New Romance As She Serenades Pete Davidson

The ‘Midnight Sky’ songstress took to Instagram to assure fans that she and her team were safe following the scare.

Miley shared a video of the moment the plane was caught in the storm, with bolts of lightening jolting the cabin, as she promised her followers that all was well.

Miley Cyrus posted about the scary moment online
Miley Cyrus posted about the scary moment online. Picture: Alamy

She wrote: "To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting.

"My crew , band , friends and family who were all travelling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay," Cyrus shared with fans.

The pop sensation capped off the post by professing "I LOVE YOU".

Fans were understandably relieved to hear of the star's safety, with one writing: "I’m glad everyone is safe, don’t worry mc we understand, love you so much."

Miley Cyrus has kicked off her South American tour
Miley Cyrus has kicked off her South American tour. Picture: Getty

Another commented: "THANK GOD YOU ALL ARE SAFE [sic]."

The scheduled performance would have been part of Miley's current South American tour, which will soon approach its end in Brazil in April.

The 'Physical' singer began touring last week and has since been sharing snaps from her return to the stage.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the details on Harry Styles' new album HS3

Harry Styles’ New Album 'Harry's House' & The Lowdown On His 2022 Music Releases

Harry Styles has confirmed his third album 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles Confirms Third Album ‘Harry’s House’ Days After ‘You Are Home’ Clues

Inside Kim Kardashian's lavish private jet

Inside Kim Kardashian’s $150 Million Luxury Private Jet & The Lavish Treatment For Guests

Olivia Rodrigo is ready to start her 'new chapter'

Olivia Rodrigo Is Ending Her 'Sour' Era With 'Driving Home 2 U' Film

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande are good friends

Pete Davidson ‘Hasn’t Changed’ Kim Kardashian’s Friendship With Ariana Grande

Everything you need to know about Lizzo's new album

Your Guide To Lizzo’s New Album Including Features, Tracklist & More

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

Exclusive
Martin Compston on his friendship with Vicky McClure

WATCH: Martin Compston On His Friendship With Vicky McClure

Exclusive
Robert Pattinson on a Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory love scene

WATCH: Robert Pattinson On A Batman, Edward Cullen & Cedric Diggory Love Scene

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star