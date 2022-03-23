Miley Cyrus Cancels Show After Her Plane Is Struck By Lightning

Miley Cyrus has spoken openly about the scary moment. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Miley Cyrus assured fans she was safe after an incident with her plane getting caught in a lightning storm, causing an emergency landing that led to the cancellation of a show.

Miley Cyrus has shared an inside look into a scary moment when her plane was struck by lightning as she made her way to a festival performance.

The 29-year-old star was travelling with family and friends to Paraguay to put on a show at the capital’s Asunciónico Festival, she subsequently had to axe her set after the terrifying incident.

The ‘Midnight Sky’ songstress took to Instagram to assure fans that she and her team were safe following the scare.

Miley shared a video of the moment the plane was caught in the storm, with bolts of lightening jolting the cabin, as she promised her followers that all was well.

Miley Cyrus posted about the scary moment online. Picture: Alamy

She wrote: "To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting.

"My crew , band , friends and family who were all travelling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay," Cyrus shared with fans.

The pop sensation capped off the post by professing "I LOVE YOU".

Fans were understandably relieved to hear of the star's safety, with one writing: "I’m glad everyone is safe, don’t worry mc we understand, love you so much."

Miley Cyrus has kicked off her South American tour. Picture: Getty

Another commented: "THANK GOD YOU ALL ARE SAFE [sic]."

The scheduled performance would have been part of Miley's current South American tour, which will soon approach its end in Brazil in April.

The 'Physical' singer began touring last week and has since been sharing snaps from her return to the stage.

