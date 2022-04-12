Miley Cyrus’ Parents Tish & Billy Ray Are Getting Divorced After 28 Years

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus are getting divorced. Picture: Getty

Miley Cyrus’ parents Tish and Billy Ray are splitting up for a third time, this time for good.

Miley Cyrus’ parents are getting divorced after Tish Cyrus, 54, filed documents to separate officially from husband Billy Ray Cyrus, 60, following nearly 30 years of marriage.

According to E! News she cited ‘irreconcilable differences’, adding she and Billy Ray haven’t lived together since February 2020.

Tish and Billy got married in 1993 and have three kids including Miley, 29, Braison, 27, and Noah, 22.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus are splitting for a third time. Picture: Getty

Tish also has two kids, Brandi, 34, and Trace, 33, from her marriage to Baxter Neal Nelson.

In a statement to People, the couple said: “It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways—not with sadness, but with love in our hearts.

"We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."

They insisted they did not reach the decision ‘lightly’.

The statement went on: “We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. With so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important."

Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish Cyrus and Miley Cyrus. Picture: Getty

Trace Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Tish Cyrus, and Brandi Cyrus. Picture: Getty

It’s the third time the famous couple have split, with them first filing for divorce in 2010 before reconciling a year later after working through their ‘some personal matters’.

At the time, Miley said she wouldn’t take sides, keeping everything private while her family worked through their differences.

In 2013 they filed for divorce again.

Billy Ray said in a statement at the time: "This is a personal matter and we are doing what is in the best interest of our family. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

In 2017 however their divorce had been dismissed and they were back on.

