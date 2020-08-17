Miley Cyrus Is 'Ready' To Bring Back Hannah Montana & Still Has The Wig!

17 August 2020, 09:07 | Updated: 17 August 2020, 09:18

Miley Cyrus is ready to bring back and direct 'Hannah Montana'
Miley Cyrus is ready to bring back and direct 'Hannah Montana'. Picture: Disney Hannah Montana/ Getty Images

Miley Cyrus wants to bring back her Disney alter ego Hannah Montana and even has the wig ready to go with fans excited at the prospect of the show returning.

Miley Cyrus has admitted she's ready to bring back her Disney character, Hannah Montana, and would even want to direct the rebooted series, which is something we would 100% want to see!

Whilst speaking on Carolina With Greg T In The Morning, the 'Midnight Sky' singer was asked if she ever wanted to reboot her character, and much to the hosts surprise, Miley was seriously into it!

The 27-year-old said: "You know what honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time."

"She’s just in storage collecting dust and I’m ready to whip her out."

"The opportunity will present itself. I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point."

The show ran from 2006-2011 and had four seasons where many fans grew up alongside Miley.

The actress/singer is widely seen to have 'shed' her young, child friendly persona when concentrating on her pop career- but as any Miley fan knows, she's always full of surprises.

Admitting Hannah may need some updating almost ten years after the show wrapped, Miley said: "She needs a big makeover because she’s kinda stuck in 2008, so we’ll need to go shopping with Miss Montana."

With a decade of a hugely successful career under her belt, Miley also wants to direct the reboot.

She said: "I’d love to do a series again. I think it would be hard for me to get locked into a sound stage for a couple years, but that’s sometime in the future and hopefully I’m directing it."

Miley's previously hinted at her former alter ego character when playing Ashley O in an episode of Black Mirror that revealed the dark side of the music industry (which, let's be honest, is putting it mildly).

So, we can't help but wonder if this planted the seed for the singer to get back into character- and we're NGL, seeing Hannah get a wardrobe update and makeover in 2020 sounds like our idea of a good time!

