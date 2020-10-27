Melissa Tattam: Age, Instagram & Job Of Made In Chelsea Star Revealed

27 October 2020, 12:45

Melissa Tattam is a regular cast member on Made in Chelsea.
Melissa Tattam is a regular cast member on Made in Chelsea. Picture: instagram

Melissa Tattam’s age, Instagram handle and job revealed…

Melissa Tattam is best known for starring on Made in Chelsea. But what’s her age, what’s her Instagram handle and what does she do for a job? Let’s take a look…

Who Is Jamie Laing's Made In Chelsea Girlfriend Sophie Habboo?

Melissa Tattam has appeared on Made in Chelsea since 2017.
Melissa Tattam has appeared on Made in Chelsea since 2017. Picture: instagram

What is Melissa Tattam’s age? How old is she?

Melissa is 21 years old!

What is Melissa Tattam’s Instagram handle?

Melissa’s Instagram handle is @melissatattam.

She currently has 119k followers and often posts glamorous selfies on her grid.

What does Melissa Tattam do for a job?

Along with starring on MIC, Melissa owns a bikini line, MelissaJay, which she launched in 2016 while living in Mallorca and France (what a life?!)

The reality star models her own bikinis and swimsuits advertised on her official website and prices range from £23-£45.

Who is Melissa Tattam dating? Who is her boyfriend?

Melissa has been in a relationship with Harry Baron since 2018.

