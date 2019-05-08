Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Baby Pictures: Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Proudly Reveal Newborn Son

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proudly revealed their baby to the world. Picture: PA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have given the world a first glimpse at their new baby boy.

Meghan Markle gave birth to her baby boy with Prince Harry on Monday 6 May, and after just two days at home with their little one the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have proudly revealed their son to the world.

As of yet, there's no name confirmed for the youngster.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new baby slept peacefully for his introduction to the world. Picture: PA

Standing proudly with their new bundle inside Windsor Castle, Meghan and Harry look happier than ever with their new addition – who arrived almost one year after the couple married at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The new parents have previously vowed to give their child as normal an upbringing as possible, meaning the glimpse we have today might just be all we see of the little one for a while.

Meghan Markle looked stunning after giving birth two days ago. Picture: PA

After Meghan’s birth was announced on Monday, Prince Harry spoke to journalists about his excitement for the new arrival, beaming from ear to ear as he praised the Duchess.

He said: “As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I'm just over the moon."

We’ve all since been eagerly awaiting more news about the royal baby and his name, with odds on Arthur, Alexander, James or Philip being placed for weeks.

