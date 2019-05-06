Prince Harry Has Announced Meghan Markle's Given Birth To A Baby Boy

6 May 2019, 17:53

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby has been born
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby has been born. Picture: Getty

The royal baby is here! Prince Harry has confirmed that his wife Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy on May 6th 2019 at 05:26 BST.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby has finally been born in the early hours of the morning. Harry, The Duke Of Sussex, was present throughout the birth and has since announced that both the baby boy and Meghan are doing 'incredibly well'.

Harry confirmed, "As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I'm just over the moon."

Louis Tomlinson's Reaction To The Royal Baby's Name Is Hilarious

Prince Harry announced Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy
Prince Harry announced Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy. Picture: Getty

Harry also added, "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined - how any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension".

His admiration for Meghan continued as he told a line up of reporters, "I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth. It was amazing, absolutely incredible, and, as I said, I'm so incredibly proud of my wife".

A first look at the baby will be in two days at a pre-arranged announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan.

