Prince Harry Has Announced Meghan Markle's Given Birth To A Baby Boy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby has been born. Picture: Getty

The royal baby is here! Prince Harry has confirmed that his wife Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy on May 6th 2019 at 05:26 BST.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby has finally been born in the early hours of the morning. Harry, The Duke Of Sussex, was present throughout the birth and has since announced that both the baby boy and Meghan are doing 'incredibly well'.

Harry confirmed, "As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to-die-for, so I'm just over the moon."

Prince Harry announced Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy.

Harry also added, "It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined - how any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension".

His admiration for Meghan continued as he told a line up of reporters, "I haven't been at many births. This is definitely my first birth. It was amazing, absolutely incredible, and, as I said, I'm so incredibly proud of my wife".

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs.

The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz and The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

Read the full announcement here: https://t.co/RCUFjQG8pe — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019

A first look at the baby will be in two days at a pre-arranged announcement by Prince Harry and Meghan.

