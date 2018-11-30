'Muggy' Mike Thalassitis Denies He Broke Into Ex Megan McKenna's House & Filmed Her Naked

After things turned sour between reality star couple Megan McKenna and Mike Thalassitis and she called the police on the 25-year-old, he's denied claims she made against him to the police.

Mike Thalassitis has spoken out to deny claims made against ex-girlfriend Megan McKenna after she contacted the police about him harassing her since their split claiming he's 'broken into her house on multiple occasions' and even ha

A spokesperson for Mike has released a statement to a tabloid which denies the accusations made against him, saying:

'Today the Sun online has published a story accusing Mr Thalassitis of stalking and harassing Megan McKenna.'There are further accusations of breaking into her house and filming her without her consent".

"Mr Thalassitis wants to make it absolutely clear that none of these allegations are true and are an unfortunate retort by his ex-partner following the breakdown of their relationship".

According to a tabloid report about the events that lead Megan to contact the police, it claims Mike broke into her Essex home and threatened to release footage of her undressing he had recorded during their seven month relationship, all of which he denies.

The couple called it quits back in July of this year after Mike admitting he 'gave her everything but it wasn't enough' and is said to have sent his ex threatening messages upon heading she was going to star on the upcoming series of Celebs Go Dating.

