'Muggy' Mike Thalassitis Denies He Broke Into Ex Megan McKenna's House & Filmed Her Naked

30 November 2018, 15:54

After things turned sour between reality star couple Megan McKenna and Mike Thalassitis and she called the police on the 25-year-old, he's denied claims she made against him to the police.

Mike Thalassitis has spoken out to deny claims made against ex-girlfriend Megan McKenna after she contacted the police about him harassing her since their split claiming he's 'broken into her house on multiple occasions' and even ha

I'm A Celebrity: Ant McPartlin 'Hits Back' At Claims He Scripts Holly & Dec's Jokes

A spokesperson for Mike has released a statement to a tabloid which denies the accusations made against him, saying:

'Today the Sun online has published a story accusing Mr Thalassitis of stalking and harassing Megan McKenna.'There are further accusations of breaking into her house and filming her without her consent".

"Mr Thalassitis wants to make it absolutely clear that none of these allegations are true and are an unfortunate retort by his ex-partner following the breakdown of their relationship".

According to a tabloid report about the events that lead Megan to contact the police, it claims Mike broke into her Essex home and threatened to release footage of her undressing he had recorded during their seven month relationship, all of which he denies.

The couple called it quits back in July of this year after Mike admitting he 'gave her everything but it wasn't enough' and is said to have sent his ex threatening messages upon heading she was going to star on the upcoming series of Celebs Go Dating.

You Can Catch Rak-Su’s Performance At The #CapitalJBB Just By Grabbing Our App Here

Latest News

See more Latest News

It's finally here

Ariana Grande Finally Drops Mean Girls-Inspired 'thank u, next' Music Video
Zayn Malik's new album 'Icarus Falls' released next month

Zayn Malik New Album: Icarus Falls' Release Date, Track Listing & Collaborations
Little Mix's Christmas covers will leave you feeling festive!

6 Of The Best Celebrity Christmas Songs You Need This December
Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham are filming for their own reality TV show.

Love Island’s Dani Dyer & Jack Fincham’s Reality Show Banned From Filming Their Arguments

TV & Film

Liam Payne is single

Liam Payne Shows His Appreciation For Kourtney Kardashian On Instagram

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

James Arthur performing

James Arthur Facts: When Did He Win X Factor? Net Worth And Best Tattoos Revealed
Kendall Jenner is said to have dated Ben Simmons and Harry Styles

Kendall Jenner Boyfriend: Who Is She Dating From Ben Simmons To Jordan Clarkson Rumours
Halsey's previously dated G Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly.

Halsey's Complete Dating History: All Her Ex-Boyfriends From G Eazy To Machine Gun Kelly & More
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been fuelling marriage rumours

Are Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Married? All The Hints They’ve Secretly Wed